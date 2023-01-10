With the U20 fencing World Cup successfully closed, Udine can dream even bigger. The seventeenth edition of the event, hosted at the exhibition center from 6 to 8 January, was a real triumph, with over 800 athletes and 1,400 people who stayed in the city’s facilities, for a considerable economic induced for the Friulian capital.

Numbers that have made Udine the international capital of fencing, second only to the World Championships in terms of attendance, and which can open up new, even more important and ambitious scenarios. After all, in almost 20 years, our region has amply demonstrated that it has remarkable organizational skills and that it can aspire to something more. This is also confirmed by the president of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi.

«Udine – he explains – is ready to host something more than an Under 20 World Cup and we are open to any possible form of development of the already excellent organizational proposal that Udine offers. Imagining a great youth event, I am thinking for example of a European Cadet and Youth Championship, is certainly not a utopia for a city which has ensured a quality event for many years, such as the U20 World Cup event proved to be, consecrating itself again, where there had never been a need for it, in this latest edition.

In the meantime, we hold onto the certainty that Friuli has consolidated itself as an appreciated and by now inevitable appointment on the youth world championship circuit, absolutely not excluding new opportunities. Thanks to Paolo Menis and to all the Organizing Committee, who have made a truly important effort for this stage».

Less probable, however, but not impossible, that Udine can host an absolute stage. «Realistically continues Azzi – for the Absolute World Cup, as well as for the European and Senior World Championships, we tend to direct the assignment towards the big cities or locations historically on the calendar. But that doesn’t mean that Udine can’t also propose itself for future events of even greater scope».

The stage that has just ended, organized by the Fis regional committee chaired by Paolo Menis, with the support of Fis, the Region, the Municipalities of Udine and Martignacco and a group of proven sponsors, attracted an unexpected number of participants (over 200 more than expected), so as to force the organizing committee to look for a more capacious venue than the Palaindoor Bernes in Udine where it was originally planned).

A European or world championship, both for juniors and seniors, would allow for planning without surprises, given that the number of participants can already be calculated on the basis of the number of qualifiers per nation. —

