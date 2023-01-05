Just one real mistake a few seconds from kick-off to prevent Udinese from catching the current in the European zone, taking advantage of Atalanta’s draw to close the gap with seventh place. Thus the match against Empoli ends with a draw, on which weighs the goal conceded immediately in the opening and only partially recovered from Pereyra’s goal in the second half.

The little defect had already emerged clearly in the last friendlies, the ones that had restarted the “Sottil gang” during the interminable break reserved for the World Cup. Encouraging friendlies also in the results in the crosses with the Serie A teams, but always characterized by slow, awkward, almost listless starts, certainly marked by carelessness.

It was no coincidence that the Venaria Reale coach had placed the emphasis on the eve of the approach, on the desire to get going immediately, in order to avoid unpleasant surprises: championship matches are not tests like the one in Cremona where you score a goal and give the two “revs” to put the muzzle in front thanks to the talent.

No, it doesn’t work like that and Empoli made it clear by capitalizing to the maximum on the action on the Caputo-Baldanzi axis which gave the Tuscan Azzurri the lead. Also because, on a treasure like this, you can build an entire game.

But to tell the truth, that cold goal wasn’t the first surprise of the evening at Friuli which actually opened with the (technical) choice of excluding Jaka Bijol in central defence, where we saw instead the returning Rodrigo Becao with Nehuen Perez on the right and Enzo Ebosse, back from the World Cup (albeit as supporting actor). Ready, go and the good Ciccio (Caputo) takes advantage of a half uncertainty from the Cameroonian to slip into the area and serve a back ball for the opening goal.

From there a lot of Udinese who made themselves preferred in ball possession and for the “mass” of the game produced, which was followed, during the match, by a considerable number of shots towards Vicario’s goal. The opportunity could ring at sunset in the first half, when Pereyra hit a sensational post that would have led to a (deserved) equalizer before the break.

The “Tucu” once again acted on the right wing – the duel with the neighbor Parisi was of a high level – with Arslan and Lovric starting inside Walace’s flanks, while Udogie (decidedly important for the surges produced) was seen again on the left.

In the second half, again with Success and Beto in attack (Deulofeu wasn’t even on the bench), the assault took on epic tones: scenes from Fort Apache, from a pure Western film, with the pressing black and white cavalry. 61 per cent of ball possession, 16 shots made, 8 corners against one: these are the statistical data at the time of Pereyra’s 1-1, in the center of the area to finish off a Udogie chocolate on a volley. And the blue doesn’t stop there.

After about ten minutes he accelerates like a custom-built one and forces Akpa Akpro to foul as a yellow card. The second which inevitably turns into “red”. Empoli in ten and there Sottil tries to weigh the joker. Or rather, the jokers, since after inserting Samardzic and Makengo (for Arslan and Lovric), he also changes the wingers Pereyra and Udogie with Ehizibue and Ebosele, as well as Beto with Nestorovski. A gamble? A way to not squeeze too much the holders in view of Saturday’s match against Juventus?

Certainly Udinese’s thrust is no longer so fluid, despite the numerical superiority. Even Empoli changes something and the game ends up in the freezer with a hint of a fight over a fall by Nestorovski in the area, a simulation for the Tuscans and the referee Serra who waves the yellow card just before ending the broadcasts. One by one. —

