An hour passed to arrive after the opponents. Not phenomena, the players of Lecce, people with hunger, with the desire to amaze. All except Umtiti, he is a player of another level who ended up after a series of injuries in Salento, and that as long as he played he never showed the ball to Beto.

Yet, until a couple of weeks ago those who ran twice as many as the others were Udinese players and it was Beto who gave the defenders a headache. Is Udinese out of petrol?

It would be a little early and we are only at the beginning of November, luckily in a week the championship goes into hibernation. Are the reasons for Udinese already over, an old problem in the Pozzo house?



Football Serie A Udinese is no longer able to win, against Lecce they have to settle for a point 04 November 2022

No, a blaze was enough – and there Friuli pushed all right, to write down – and, even with avalanches of wrong passages or confused actions, a draw was remedied that would have been too much to have turned into victory also because the Salento hit two woods and made much more.

Now we need to rush to reprogram head and legs. Udinese walked for an hour (Samardzic for 77 ‘, too bad) and this is not good.

Finally, let us write down one thing: on the sidelines for Sky there were the two Friulanissimi Marina Presello and Francesco Cosatti, whose passion was born in the wake of Udinese-Ajax 25 years ago. Wonder of a magical period. –