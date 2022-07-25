UDINE. It is never over until it is over, it is an unwritten law that sums up the unpredictability of sport, and is also valid in the transfer market as in a thousand other businesses. The latest evidence comes from the abrupt and somewhat unexpected halt in the negotiations that it should bring back Nehuen Perez to wear the Udinese shirt, an operation connected and only partially overshadowed by the much more talked about transfer of Nahuel Molina at Atletico in Madrid.

On Saturday 23 July we had announced a preview of all the details of the operation on the Messaggero Veneto, with Molina traveling to Madrid and Perez for Udine (after having skipped the working session in Segovia on Friday with Atletico), confirming the achievement of the agreements in principle between the two companies.

On Sunday, on the other hand, came the twist linked to Perez, who in the prospect of a return to Udine had sent his two prosecutors Federico Raspanti and Bruno Zandonadi to investigate his future in detail.

All this, after Atletico and Udinese had found themselves in this case in agreement on the valuation of 10 million euros for the twenty-two-year-old Argentine international who would still have reached half, or 50%, with the Spaniards therefore still holding half the card and ready to make a 5 million bank transfer to the Pozzo coffers.

This is how Nehuen would have become Juventus, or could still become one in the next few hours, provided that another agreement is reached, this time linked to Perez’s signing with Udinese.

It is precisely here, on this obviously thorny point as it is linked to the formula of an arrival, however not definitively, that the parties have moved away, with the Juventus club slowed down and perhaps unwilling to recognize the requests of the Argentine defender’s prosecutors.

As if to say that if Perez reaches 50%, then his salary can also be re-discussed, perhaps even talking about it with those who own the other half. However, apparently, the Perez node will not affect the Molina operation, destined to end with the definitive transfer to Atletico for 10 million plus 5 of bonuses.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, confirmations have arrived on the possible arrival of Juventus in Juventus Enzo Ebossethe Cameroon defender born in 1999 who played 28 games in the last Ligue 1 with Angers, to which Udinese should correspond 3.5 million.

For Ebosse, who could play as a central player, as he often did in France, or also act on the left-handed wing as deputy Udogie, a five-year contract would be ready. On the front of the exits, the 20-year-old goalkeeper from Friuli Manuel Gasparini it is one step away from the definitive sale to Potenza.