Should he make the verse to Gianni Morandi when he sang “One out of a thousand he does it”, Andrea Sottil today would change the refrain by bringing up his injured people: one out of three will make it for the away match on Tuesday evening at La Spezia, Sandi Lovric .

The other two under observation, Rodrigo Becao and Destiny Udogie, at this moment are more outside than inside the list of possible players, a list that has a mysterious asterisk next to the name of Jean-Victor Makengo.

Optimism

It essentially concerns the Slovenian international who in Cremona felt a discomfort in his right thigh at the beginning of the second half and who wisely reported the muscle injury to the bench and was immediately replaced.

A providential move, probably linked to past experiences, considering that the instrumental examinations to which he was subjected in the following hours showed that he did not suffer any injury, but that he is dealing with inflammation originating from an old scar to the flexor muscles of the right leg.

This is why the absence against Lecce was as a precaution, to avoid taking risks and to assess whether the annoyance has actually disappeared, a signal that would give the green light to Lovric, a precious pawn for Sottil who on Friday had to deploy Jajalo to shore up. the midfield in the second half and not Makengo.

Surprisingly, the Franco-Congolese was left on the bench: is this therefore a technical choice, given that no official note has been issued by the club? Here is the asterisk that can only be clarified from the list delivered to the referee at the Alberto Picco stadium on Tuesday evening.

Hope

It is fundamentally related to Udogie. If we have to rely on the game of percentages, to date Lovric would have a 99% (superstitious) next to his name, while the blue would be 40% by virtue of a muscle fatigue still to be known in the contours that advises caution, but which does not take away. few tactical solutions to Sottil who against Lecce had to invent Pereyra left winger to replace Udogie, thus weakening the right wing without being able to reinforce the median which was lacking, as mentioned by Lovric. If Destiny hopes, Becao is really hanging by a thread, that of the time that he is tightening, one of the consequences of the calendar from a World Cup that is almost upon us.

The Brazilian is struggling with a slight strain on his right leg flexors, an injury he accused last October 16 at the Olimpico in Rome, against Lazio, and which needs at least twenty days to heal. But the signs so far are not all positive and if I want to continue playing with the percentages we are at 20%.