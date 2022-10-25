The time is right. To shake off the flaws, those vices that Udinese can now still remove from their games without compromising the launch, those six victories in a row that made them splash among the first, in the heart of Europe, an ambition that the bianconeri can cultivate if they are able to take advantage of the empty passages that emerged, in particular, in the match that cost the early elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of a modest Monza – a disappointment that could have had an impact especially on a psychological level – and in the last Sunday’s defeat against a Torino who hadn’t been able to win for five rounds.

It is therefore logical that it is not all to be thrown overboard: it is the exact opposite. Udinese continued to play the game also in these last two occasions, as well as they have been able to duel evenly, in previous matches, with high-ranking realities such as Atalanta and Lazio, but there is no doubt that there are details that do not add up and on which even Andrea Sottil himself as a perfectionist is meditating.

Not to be forgotten

Better to start with the “sweet” things in this type of analysis. The good news is that Udinese’s ranking is excellent. Not so much for the position, a sixth place to be shared with Inter, but for those 21 points collected in eleven rounds that, just to give an idea, arithmetic level would project the Bianconeri has a possible final at an altitude of 72.

It is a number that testifies to the quality of the departure of Sottil’s team, certainly not a goal to be written on the “famous” dressing room board. This is a booty that Udinese has put together thanks to the ability to recover, to the stubbornness that is thrown on the pitch.

A feature rewarded with Sassuolo and Verona, for example, when Samardzic and Beto were used in the final. But that was also glimpsed against Monza in the Italian Cup and with Turin, considering that in the first case the result had even been overturned, before two minutes of total inattention, while in the second Deulofeu had equalized the score before the decisive goal of the grenade in the shot.

The coaches also say that the bianconeri interpreters have heart and quality: Lionel Scaloni, the one from Argentina, has also included Pereyra, in addition to Nehuen Perez, in the World list, that of Portugal, Fernando Santos, has pre-convened for Qatar Beto .

To delete

Surely the results: also the draws with Atalanta and Lazio? Here, the defeat against Taurus had this boomerang effect: it questioned the goodness of the two “Xs”. Udinese, against Cremonese and Spezia, will have to redeem themselves in the next matches, with away matches interspersed with the home match against Lecce.

Here, at the Friuli stadium, in the matches against Monza and Turin, the bianconeri have collected a little too much, 5 goals, which become 7 if we also count the two taken against Atalanta in this month of October. More attention will be needed to remain at the level of those fighting for Europe. And more unpredictability.

The changes Beto for Success, Lovric for Samardzic and Arslan for Makengo surely Juric expected them at the stroke of the hour of play. He will also need to mix the numbers at that juncture, perhaps breaking up the substitutions, exploiting the “windows” useful for the five changes in another way. –

