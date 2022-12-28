UDINE. There’s no need to be alarmed. Even if on Tuesday 27 December Gerard Deulofeu did not find his team-mates who worked hard and sweat at Bruseschi during the first recovery training following Christmas, and even if on Thursday 29 the Udinese number 10 will visit in the friendly scheduled for at 13 at the Zini stadium in Cremona, where Sottil expected to relaunch him in the test that will be played behind closed doors (and live on TV on the company channel), there is no need to fear a heavy absence in the black and white ranks for 4 January.

Yes, because even if the Catalan continued in his differentiated work made up of endless laps of the field, alternating with slaloms between the posts, it is precisely for the resumption of the championship in Friuli against Empoli that Deulofeu wants to return to wearing the black and white shirt left in tears last November 12 in Naples, when a slight sprain in his right knee threw him into despair at the time of the forced substitution in the 26th minute of the first half, consumed amidst the applause of Maradona.

A few days later it was “Geri” himself who reassured everyone, posting his personal relief on Instagram for the reassuring outcome of the exams, combined with thanks for the Neapolitan public. Just to remind you that that accident, now dated, did not need the hand of a surgeon, but only the time factor and that planned work “to the millimetre” which had prompted Andrea Sottil to proclaim the return of the diez in the last two weeks of preparation in view of Empoli.

So why this delay? Why didn’t Deulofeu return to the group on 19 December, in good time to prepare to play a piece of the friendly in Cremona? The answers are there and they can all be traced back to the sensations of the player and to the choice of Sottil’s support staff – medical and athletic – who have decided to allow more time for the player who finished in 10th place among the workaholics in Serie A in the calendar year 2022, with 2,712 minutes played in 34 games.

It’s a fact that makes you think, and not only because Deulofeu is the only striker in the top 10 (where Walace is in 7th place), but because it underlines how much the Spaniard always wants to play. Huge motivation which, however, in the past he had to keep in check following some injuries, allowing himself a little longer recovery times than necessary.

It was the same in July, when a slight knock to the ankle sustained in a test with Union Berlin required two weeks of differentiated work, before returning for the vernissage with Chelsea, when he played the first half.

In short, in order not to miss out with Empoli, Deulofeu doesn’t want to risk it and asks for a little more time, even if it is logical that Sottil is waiting for him as a group as soon as possible. Meanwhile, tomorrow he won’t take him to Cremona, where instead his “twin” for technical affinities will be Roberto Pereyra, who trained in a group yesterday after the slight flu that had excluded him from Lecce, like Lazar Samardzic. There will therefore be the “Tucu” tomorrow, just as there will also be Tolgay Arslan and Destiny Udogie, other big players who had not met on December 23rd in Friuli against the Salento team. —

© breaking latest news