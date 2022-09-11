The goal is ambitious, it is useless to take it away. Udinese today goes to Reggio Emilia, home of Sassuolo, to get those points that would allow them to stay in the company of the big players, considering the victory of Napoli, Milan and Inter, waiting for the answers from Atalanta, Rome and Juventus.

It is difficult to understand from the outside whether, indeed, Andrea Sottil’s “car” is still as high as last week, if it is ready to collect points away from home as it did in Monza: the technician has assured that the group wants to travel on the ‘wave of enthusiasm as long as possible, like a surfer in the theater of the Banzai Pipeline. All that remains is to hope for the right “current”.

The scenery

Marked by the fatigue accumulated in the cups, the big names struggled yesterday, testifying that this championship can turn into a real trap, considering the frequency of European commitments (Champions and company will also be played next week) from now to mid-November, when the World operation in Qatar starts.

Atalanta (who at lunchtime can return to the top on their own by beating the Cremonese) rubs their hands since this year does not travel to Europe, Udinese taking the ball with Sassuolo can slip into the great I dance with the prospect of experiencing an even more engaging Sunday the next time, when Inter will be at the Friuli stadium.

A step at a time. Mapei Stadium has never been a land of conquest at the start of the season. In two home games, Dionisi’s team has never conceded a goal and collected 4 points, one with Milan, forced to 0-0, the others with Lecce, beaten 1-0. Now Udinese is on the way and has just returned from three wins in a row and hasn’t reached four in the same championship since December 2017 (five in that case, with Massimo Oddo on the bench).

Should he hit the big target, Sottil would equal his best Juventus start in Serie A: Udinese reached 13 points after the first six games in the 2000-’01, 2008-’09 and 2014-’15 seasons.

The choices

In short, on the rectangle of the placid Mapei Stadium, where the five hundred Friulian fans expected in the stands will make the “big voice”, the stakes are high. The Venaria Reale coach is grappling with some doubts, but fortunately there is no shortage of alternatives.

In defense, in fact, the same three of the final match against Roma could play, that is (from right to left) Nehuen Perez, Rodrigo Becao and Ebosse. A choice that would send Nuytinck back to the bench, ready to play the part of the hen, given that among the reserves there are only 18-year-old defenders.

Fortunately, Bijol should solve his problem within a few days to appear among those available against Inter. In the middle, the question mark is Makengo who yesterday felt a muscle discomfort that could advise caution in favor of a presence in Arslan’s starting eleven, alongside Walace and Lovric.

On the flanks the “Tucu” Pereyra and Udogie do not argue, in front the same is for Deulofeu who should have at his side Beto, ahead in the runoff on Success.