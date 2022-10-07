The fever for Udinese-Atalanta rises, the presale rises and the attention of the national media begins to focus, which from 3 pm on Sunday will make the Friuli stadium the main field of Serie A, the most awaited for the development and updates.

Dazn knows this well, the live sports streaming platform that holds the rights to the championship and has invented another one to bring fans to discover the protagonists. The latest format, in fact, is “1 vs 1”, the classic “one against one” so dear to Gian Piero Gasperini, but also to Andrea Sottil, with questions and answers in pure hyenas style, which anticipates in words the duels that they will then live on the pitch.

With Zebretta and Dea so closely in contact in the high ranking, the challenge of the week could only be that of Udine, anticipated in words by Rodrigo Becao and Caleb Okoli. From today, just click on the Dazn application to enjoy the question and answer, discovering a few more secrets about the respective teams.

And here, the first to introduce the fans to the discovery of Udinese’s start was precisely Becao: «We are a united team, we trust each other and we talk to each other on the pitch and in training. The attitude has changed a bit and that’s what made us take points home ».

There is therefore the reference to the change of mentality that everyone has noticed and that, in Bergamo, is also trying to bring Gian Piero Gasperini, as underlined by the 21-year-old Okoli who won two Primavera championships with the Goddess and who after returning from the loan at Cremonese he has so far found the full confidence of the coach who has used him in seven of the eight games. “We wanted to do better than last year, match after match, and together with the coach and all our teammates and we forced ourselves to think only about this year, leaving behind what happened last year”.

Just to underline that if Atalanta shares the primacy with Napoli, it is also because psychological and therefore motivational work was done within a group that needed to start a new cycle.

What is behind Udinese’s extraordinary comebacks, on the other hand, was explained by the impeccable Becao, judging Sottil’s work through the training carried out at Bruseschi: “Sottil takes us beyond the effort, and even when we are tired his strategy is push us to go further. This, in my opinion, makes the difference on the pitch and against the opponent ».

The questions follow one another, and the one on the most exciting moment experienced reveals a Becao very focused on the present: “The breath after the victory against Inter.” A breath that became breathtaking and then a current of pure passion thanks to the throats of the Juventus fans who pushed the Zebretta right through his throat and that Okoli, from Bergamo, lived in a very precise moment on the opposite front: “The first match at Gewiss, the curve of Atalanta in the last ten minutes of the match against Milan ».

Impressive yes, because even in Bergamo they are very warm, as if to promise a challenge to the sound of choirs and encouragement, arriving on Sunday in Friuli. But inside the field instead? Well, there Becao and Okoli had no doubts in indicating other protagonists and attitudes.

“The quality that makes the difference on the pitch is the ability to mark one-on-one” explains Becao, ready to involve in words the Tucu Pereyra who plays in front of him and to whom he offers cover: “When I look to the right and see Pereyra I feel don’t worry, I know that I can pass the ball and that he will take care of starting the action. We are finding different ways to attack », while Okoli …« Muriel always gives me strength. She always reminds me that I am strong and that I have to believe more in me, and if she tells me I can do nothing but listen ».