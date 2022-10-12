The Juventus central defender had his say on the Udinese Tonight television program. Here are the statements made by the newcomer

The Juventus team continues to travel at great rhythms and even the players are aware of it. This start was anything but expected and consequently the company can only encourage its players to try to maintain this ranking, but above all this game. Udinese’s luck is first of all that of having a compact group with a great desire to do well and surprise. Last night one of the latest arrivals also said about him: Enzo Ebosse. The plant comes from France, more precisely from Angers and is looking forward to making a difference in Italy as well.

To the question: “How long did it take you to settle in?”. Here is the response of the defense wildcard: “It’s nice to have arrived in a team that does well and plays well. Now we are starting to see the results of our work. I try to do my best, I am very happy to find space. “From the beginning he wants to make everyone understand that he is ready for this new adventure and without any remorse towards his previous club. He seems to have integrated well with both the team that with the new companions: “Makengo he is one of the most important teammates for me, since he is French, he helps me above all on the pitch. “

Coming from the side and promised replacement for Destiny Udogie, after Masina’s injury he was mainly used as a left arm of the three-man defense. Here is the point made by the French: “They are two completely different positions. But I prefer to play central, because here at Udinese I accompany the action. I really like this and it excites me. “The interview with the former Angers ends here. A player who has shown great desire to be a protagonist starting from the next match. His ownership always depends on Rodrigo Becao. Consequently you cannot lose. all the latest updates on the conditions of the Brazilian. Becao will be there against the Biancocelesti << See also Yuzuru Hanyu hopes to achieve three consecutive Winter Olympics, resolutely use 4A to hope success_Game_Olympics_Key

11 October – 10:12

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

