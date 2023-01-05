Ciccio Caputo immediately made an impact again and put his hand on Empoli’s first point in 2023. The 35-year-old striker gave Baldanzi the assist of the momentary 0-1 in the away match in Udine, which for 45′ saw the Azzurri prevail over their opponents. In the second half, the Tuscans close and Udinese tries the siege, draws with Pereyra but does not hit the turnaround. Udogie pushes but it’s not enough, Beto trudges and Deulofeu’s absence is felt.

Hoping to surprise Sottil, Zanetti immediately sent the new signing Caputo onto the pitch, lined up alongside Satriano. In midfield there are Grassi and Akpa Akpro, time off for Bandinelli and Bajrami. Just the Albanian stays out to make room for Baldanzi, who finds the net after just 3 minutes. The baby attacking midfielder rewards a cut from Caputo who widens on the wing, crosses in tow and finds Baldanzi again: control and shot on goal, Silvestri can do nothing. The 19-year-old celebrates his third goal in the league, Caputo returns to Empoli and it seems he has never left: his teammates try to trigger him in the strait and with long balls, he plays from the side and talks with Satriano, always moving on the edge of offside .

Achilles heel

—

After the blue advantage, the game becomes very lively. Udinese attacks, Empoli covers up, recovers the ball and tries to sting on the counterattack. Luperto and his teammates hold on but suffer a lot (actually, too much) on Stojanovic’s wing. In the first half Arslan slips in there, crosses in the middle and draws Beto, who twice comes close to equalizing with a goring. The Friulians even try from a distance, grazing the post with Walace and hitting it full-on, in the 39th minute, with Pereyra. Empoli defended the result until the break, but in the second half they even risked defeat. Confined to their own half of the pitch, the Azzurri are unable to raise their center of gravity while Udinese, having identified their opponents’ weak point, throws fuel on the fire: Sottil “frees” Udogie on the left-handed flank, the winger takes a liking to it and becomes a thorn alongside the Tuscans. Crosses, shots, assists, in the end the move turns out to be spot on. Destiny pass for Pereyra in the 70th minute, ball in the corner and parity restored. The action was repeated, but unsuccessfully, a couple of minutes later, then Empoli were even left with one man down. Akpa Akpro ends up out for a second yellow card, following a foul against the usual Udogie. However, Zanetti’s team resisted until the whistle and the match finished 1-1. This is the eighth consecutive match without a win for Udinese.