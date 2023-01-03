On Wednesday evening in Friuli, the 2023 baptism for Udinese and Empoli will also pass through the hands of Marco Silvestri and Guglielmo Vicario, who, just to stay on the subject, have really put themselves in good hands by choosing to rely on two of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

The Udinese fans who have just elected Silvestri deserving of the Zebretta d’oro, the recognition of the Juventus Clubs for the best player in 2022, have noticed it, and even the insiders are making the Friulian Vicario class ’96 hoard of prizes , who will also be awarded the “Messaggero Veneto Sport 2022” award today.

Two extremely valuable defenders that we brought to the attention of Alessandro Zampa, the doyen of goalkeeper coaches who in his Udine past literally raised Luigi Turci and Morgan De Sanctis, working alongside technicians such as Alberto Zaccheroni, Luigi Del Neri, Luciano Spalletti and Francesco Guidolin.

JACKET

In examining them, putting them in indirect comparison, master Zampa has chosen to underline an often overlooked aspect, that apprenticeship that really counts if you want to reach the top. «Silvestri was lucky enough to start at Modena where he was a pupil of Ermes Fulgoni, the discoverer of Buffon, and this is already a guarantee which was then combined with the climb towards Serie A, passing through Chievo, Reggiana, Padua, Cagliari, the English experience in Leeds before the excellent years in Verona.

Vicar is very young – continues Zampa – but it should be remembered that after having studied at Udinese, his career began with Fontanadredda and then in Venice where he met the good coach Massimo Lotti, who decided to put some mass on its trunk from its long-limbed structure.

It was important to create good muscle tone in the upper limbs, and so it was. The next steps in Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli were very important because, like Silvestri, the boy made the fundamental apprenticeship in this role, as did the Toldos, the Taibis and Gigi Turci himself».

STRENGTHS

The premise leads straight to the focus on the technical analysis which intrigues and with which Zampa explains why the extreme defenders of Udinese and Empoli are among the most reliable goalkeepers in Serie A. «Silvestri is one of the norm, with good reactivity and explosiveness. He defends goal well and in Verona he made the leap in quality by expressing great qualities even in close-range saves with his hands and in attacking the ball. In my opinion, his best quality is his great reliability which earns him a constant 6.5 rating.

Vicario is long-limbed, which for a goalkeeper leads to a difficulty, going to the ground in the shortest possible time. It’s an aspect on which the boy is working a lot with his coach Vincenzo Sicignano, awarded as the best trainer last year, and on which he has considerably improved ». Then Zampa puts the accent on the other qualities of the Udinese goalkeeper in force at Empoli, and less visible to the eye of the less technical. «Individual tactics have improved.

Years ago he was more jaunty, but now he runs less for goal because he assumes a correct position with respect to the position of the ball, even if it must be remembered that the position also depends on how the defensive department plays. Vicario also has a good ability to save penalties, but above all he has a personality that can take him to the top because what really matters, with the same physical ability and trajectory reading, is personality».

IMPROVEMENTS AND PERSPECTIVES

Here we are bitter, which however should be interpreted as a constructive criticism. «Lately I see some different choices in Silvestri, who attacks the space less and often relies on foot saves where he could go with his hands. Some goals scored at half-height aren’t like him and I see him attacking the ball less in the small area.

Vicar? Don’t go back to being reckless and have to take care of the technique with your feet. However, it must also be said that the goalkeeper must be involved in teamwork, through specific work on playing times and ball possession».