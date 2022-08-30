The 4-0 of last April risked compromising the European qualification of Italian. Udinese who have won two of the last three direct clashes after a long fast against the Tuscans

A great Serie A classic is staged on Wednesday evening. Udinese and Fiorentina compete for the 94th time in their history, on the occasion of the first midweek round of this season. A season that started off on the right foot. First of all for the Viola, able to stop Napoli over the weekend following qualification for the Conference League groups. A victory, a draw and a defeat for the Friulians, returning from the first joy in the top league of Mr. Sottil against Monza.

PREVIOUS — Fiorentina’s long unbeaten run against Udinese lasted from September 2016 to October 2020: 6 Viola wins and 3 draws. But the last direct match ended clearly in the hands of the bianconeri, on 27 April 2022. A nightmare day for Italian in one of his worst defeats as a coach: 0-4 score at the Franchi signed by Pablo Marì, Deulofeu, Walace and Udogie. Lately, the Udine team boasts a good defensive solidity with the Tuscans: they have kept clean sheets three times in their last five Serie A matches.

EQUILIBRIUM AT HEIGHT — Despite the last nefarious precedent, Fiorentina is favored by half a wheel. At the Dacia Arena, the 2 mark is played at 2.50 on Sisal Matchpoint, 2.55 on Snai and 2.63 on Betfair. Slightly higher are the odds of Udinese’s third success of the season (including the Coppa Italia): at 2.70 on Goldbet, at 2.73 on PlanetWin365 and at 2.75 on the novibet blackboard. The draw – which has not appeared since March 2020 – settles at 3.45 for the Snai and Leovegas experts, at 3.50 on Bet365. See also F1, Mattia Binotto takes stock of the Ferrari season

BETO VS JOVIC — Udinese-Fiorentina is also Beto against Jovic. The odds say so. They are the two most likely scorers according to bookmakers: they both pay 3 times the stake. So far they have scored one goal each, while Deulofeu is still hunting for the first joy of the season which materializes on Wednesday at 3.25 (the same as Nico Gonzalez). Eyes also on Arthur Cabral, slightly higher at 3.50.

PRONOSTIC — The equilibrium at altitude confers many doubts for the prediction of the outcome. And therefore it is advisable to bet on a bet linked to the number of goals. With a few exceptions, Udinese-Fiorentina has always been a game full of emotions. It should be all the more so this year. In the last five years, the level of both has risen, especially in offensive projection: Goal + Over 2.5 is played at 2.05 on Betfair, at 1.88 on Sisal and 1.90 on Snai.

August 29 – 18:37

