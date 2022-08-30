Home Sports Udinese-Fiorentina prediction, last nightmare precedent for the viola: the odds
Sports

Udinese-Fiorentina prediction, last nightmare precedent for the viola: the odds

by admin
Udinese-Fiorentina prediction, last nightmare precedent for the viola: the odds

The 4-0 of last April risked compromising the European qualification of Italian. Udinese who have won two of the last three direct clashes after a long fast against the Tuscans

A great Serie A classic is staged on Wednesday evening. Udinese and Fiorentina compete for the 94th time in their history, on the occasion of the first midweek round of this season. A season that started off on the right foot. First of all for the Viola, able to stop Napoli over the weekend following qualification for the Conference League groups. A victory, a draw and a defeat for the Friulians, returning from the first joy in the top league of Mr. Sottil against Monza.

PREVIOUS

Fiorentina’s long unbeaten run against Udinese lasted from September 2016 to October 2020: 6 Viola wins and 3 draws. But the last direct match ended clearly in the hands of the bianconeri, on 27 April 2022. A nightmare day for Italian in one of his worst defeats as a coach: 0-4 score at the Franchi signed by Pablo Marì, Deulofeu, Walace and Udogie. Lately, the Udine team boasts a good defensive solidity with the Tuscans: they have kept clean sheets three times in their last five Serie A matches.

EQUILIBRIUM AT HEIGHT

Despite the last nefarious precedent, Fiorentina is favored by half a wheel. At the Dacia Arena, the 2 mark is played at 2.50 on Sisal Matchpoint, 2.55 on Snai and 2.63 on Betfair. Slightly higher are the odds of Udinese’s third success of the season (including the Coppa Italia): at 2.70 on Goldbet, at 2.73 on PlanetWin365 and at 2.75 on the novibet blackboard. The draw – which has not appeared since March 2020 – settles at 3.45 for the Snai and Leovegas experts, at 3.50 on Bet365.

See also  F1, Mattia Binotto takes stock of the Ferrari season

BETO VS JOVIC

Udinese-Fiorentina is also Beto against Jovic. The odds say so. They are the two most likely scorers according to bookmakers: they both pay 3 times the stake. So far they have scored one goal each, while Deulofeu is still hunting for the first joy of the season which materializes on Wednesday at 3.25 (the same as Nico Gonzalez). Eyes also on Arthur Cabral, slightly higher at 3.50.

PRONOSTIC

The equilibrium at altitude confers many doubts for the prediction of the outcome. And therefore it is advisable to bet on a bet linked to the number of goals. With a few exceptions, Udinese-Fiorentina has always been a game full of emotions. It should be all the more so this year. In the last five years, the level of both has risen, especially in offensive projection: Goal + Over 2.5 is played at 2.05 on Betfair, at 1.88 on Sisal and 1.90 on Snai.

August 29 – 18:37

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Within an hour, a family of three won...

Juventus has always won in Serie A against...

World preliminaries Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Bahrain...

results and rankings first day

Chinese women’s volleyball team lost to Japan 1-3...

Serie A, three-match table: Milan, Rome, Naples, Lazio,...

A family of three in Changsha won gold...

Turin: Radonjic’s special start, the fans are already...

The Chinese team won the third runner-up of...

Sassuolo-Milan, Dionisi: “On the pitch to put them...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy