(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 13 – Destiny Udogie, the 20-year-old left-back and strength of Udinese and the Italian Under-21 national team, lost control of his car last night, destroying the outside tables of a city bar and causing damage for thousands of euros.



The Friulian player – owned by Tottenham, with whom he will play from July 1st – was unharmed: the accident would have occurred around 3. The footballer was subjected to an alcohol test whose outcome was not disclosed by the Carabinieri.



It is not the first time that Udinese members have been involved in road accidents of a certain seriousness: on 11 October last, the Brazilian midfielder Walace, again in the middle of the night, lost control of his high-powered car which was literally destroyed. Again there were no consequences for anyone. (HANDLE).

