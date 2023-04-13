Destiny Udogie, 20-year-old left side, strength of Udinese and the Italian Under-21 national team, last night he lost control of the own car by destroying the outside tables of a city bar and causing damages for thousands of euros. The Friulian player – owned by Tottenham, with whom he will play from July 1st – was unharmed: the accident would have occurred around 3 am.

Il footballer has undergone an alcohol test the outcome of which was not disclosed by the Carabinieri. It is not the first time that Udinese members have been involved in road accidents of a certain seriousness: Brazilian midfielder Walace last October 11th, always in the middle of the night, he lost control of his large-engined car which was literally destroyed. Again there were no consequences for anyone.

Player “he didn’t report any consequences and trained regularly with the team under the orders of Mr. Sottil. As established by the internal regulation, the player will be sanctioned to the extent provided by the same “. That’s it let Udinese know regarding the news of the road accident which, last night, involved the player driving his own car.

The left lateral – owned by Tottenham and on loan to Udine – in the street exit in a street in the center he destroyed the tables and the outdoor furniture of a bar. In the impact she was involved also a car parked nearby, whose windows were shattered after being hit by one of the bar umbrellas, uprooted and sent flying for a few metres.