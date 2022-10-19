Thanks to an incredible comeback in two minutes, Monza surprised Udinese and eliminated them from the Italian Cup.

Valoti opens at the Friuli stadium, then a brace from Nehuen Perez brings the Friulians forward, but Molina and Petagna, both entered from the bench, overturn everything in a few moments, giving the round of 16 against Juve to Palladino’s team.

Instead, the streak of consecutive useful results for Sottil’s men stops at nine, also stopped by a pole and a crossbar.

Turnover on the one hand, turnover on the other, but the Bianconeri are the most affected at the level of play, who, offensively speaking, create little or nothing.

On the other hand, the host team showed great character and on 15 ‘created the first chance with Rovella, rejected on the line by Nuytinck with a defeated goalkeeper.

About ten minutes later the Friulians are given a penalty kick for a contact between Birindelli and Beto, but the foul is just outside the area and with the help of the Var the referee corrects his whistle.

The red and white continue to play the game and at 31 ‘close to the advantage with Colpani who kicks high from the right from an excellent position, while a few minutes later it is a parade by Padelli to deny D’Alessandro the goal.

Just close to the interval Monza still found the 1-0 with Valoti’s right from outside the area, decisively deflected by Ehizibue.

At the beginning of the second half, however, it took Udinese just four minutes to put everything back in balance with Nehuen Perez’s touch in front of goal, favored by a heel strike from Beto on Lovric’s serve. The match seems to be able to change its face, Sottil inserts the owners of the team and in the 68th minute Udinese overturns everything with the incredible double from Perez, who this time rushes to head on Pereyra’s perfect cross.

Not even the time to rejoice that Monza thwarted it sensationally in two minutes with the newcomers Molina and Petagna, thrown into the fray by Palladino right after the Friulian goal.

The bianconeri are not there and try to react immediately, but they are not so lucky given the post and crossbar hit respectively by Pereyra and Samardzic, while in full recovery Padelli denies Petagna a personal brace.