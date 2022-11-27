There are two expiring contracts that hold the bench at Udinese in these days still very distant from the resumption of the championship, set for January 4 at the Friuli stadium against Empoli, when the winter transfer window will also be open for just over 48 hours.

But it is known that most of the deals at the beginning of the year will already be tacked up in December, only the final sprint (the curtain on the negotiations will close on January 31st) could give birth to twists dedicated to the occasion.

For this reason it is logical that now in Friuli we are talking above all about Bram Nuytinck and Roberto Pereyra who, in the absence of a renewal, from next June 30th would be free to marry on a free transfer, a “signature” that could put under a new contract with a ‘another team since February.

In terms of black and white choices, they are two polar opposite cases. The Dutch defender is not Andrea Sottil’s first choice, so far he has had to deal with a low playing time, 388′ in all in the six appearances of this championship, also thanks to the ailments that have been tormenting the good for some time ” Brambo”.

So Gino Pozzo is thinking of closing the relationship with him as early as January, practically giving him the free list to save on the last six months of his engagement and “pass” this money on another defender, to be taken also in the future.

Obviously for such an operation it takes two, in the sense that Nuytinck will have to give his approval to be able to marry in a welcome club, which in turn can guarantee him a future perspective, considering that the Dutchman is 32 years old.

Three hypotheses: Spezia under the “old master” Luca Gotti, but also Monza following Martin Erlic from Sassuolo, yet another client of Giuseppe Riso, and must deal with the recovery of Pablo Marì and the early farewell of Andrea Ranocchia, while in the last few hours the Salernitana of the sports director Morgan De Sanctis has also made herself heard.

However, once Nuytinck has been sold, Udinese will already have the “spare” central defender in hand to add to the players still in the squad. In Italy, the Juventus club has especially investigated Serie B, in particular Massimo Cellino’s Brescia which, from a corporate point of view, is not experiencing a “clear” situation, considering that the Court has put the club up for sale.

With these premises it could be difficult to get to the 25-year-old Andrea Cistana, already followed last summer, or above all to the class of 2002 Andrea Papetti, contract expiring on June 30th.

To snatch a player with six months left on his contract, in fact, you have to try to force the club that is losing him, Udinese knows this well, having pricked up their antennas after the rumors bouncing from Florence about Pereyra, liked by the Viola team.

The Argentinian, assisted by Federico Pastorello, has not yet decided his future: on the one hand there is the long-standing relationship with the Pozzos, on the other the return to River Plate in Argentina or the last European contract in a cup team.

It is logical that Udinese would not want to let him go immediately, given his flexibility, but if another right-footed side were to enter (we are talking about the Turkish with a German passport Onur Bolut) and a midfielder, he could enter the order of ideas to sell the “Tucu ”, especially if a refusal to renew arrives.

To close the gap we are talking about the Moroccan from Sampdoria, Abdelhamid Sabiri who – listen, listen – is also liked by Fiorentina, who was offered to Bologna and who here has an admirer like Sottil who has already coached him at Ascoli. —

