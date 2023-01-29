Home Sports Udinese has chosen Deulofeu’s replacement: the French Thauvin is arriving
Sports

Udinese has chosen Deulofeu’s replacement: the French Thauvin is arriving

by admin
Udinese has chosen Deulofeu’s replacement: the French Thauvin is arriving

UDINE. Just turned thirty, a past as world champion in 2018 at the peak of a career spent above all with Olympique Marseille: here is the “photograph” of Flovian Thauvin, the Frenchman who Udinese is preparing to sign to replace Gerard Deulofeu, a similar player in terms of tactical characteristics, given that he is a winger who can act as a second striker.

In his last season in Ligue 1 (2020-’21) with OM he played 36 games scoring 8 goals and producing as many assists before moving to Tigres, the “prince” team of the Mexican league, where he played his last game September; after the break for the World Cup three appearances on the bench before releasing on a free transfer and reaching an agreement with Gino Pozzo.

He will be in Rome on Monday 30 January for medical visits and the signing of a contract that should be for three years.

See also  Footballer in handcuffs - New Sardinia

You may also like

The Coppa Italia belongs to Imoco Volley: 3-0...

Ludovico Di Meo died in Rome, farewell to...

Football, agents and prosecutors: 1.6 billion collected in...

Juve-Monza, Berlusconi and the bus: the joke and...

Cavani and other four will be suspended by...

Derthona is too strong for this Treviso Basket...

Only in the game for ten minutes, then...

Good point of the Belluno Dolomites, but with...

Leao on the bench causes discussion (but the...

One point in Padua is enough to escape:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy