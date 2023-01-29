UDINE. Just turned thirty, a past as world champion in 2018 at the peak of a career spent above all with Olympique Marseille: here is the “photograph” of Flovian Thauvin, the Frenchman who Udinese is preparing to sign to replace Gerard Deulofeu, a similar player in terms of tactical characteristics, given that he is a winger who can act as a second striker.

In his last season in Ligue 1 (2020-’21) with OM he played 36 games scoring 8 goals and producing as many assists before moving to Tigres, the “prince” team of the Mexican league, where he played his last game September; after the break for the World Cup three appearances on the bench before releasing on a free transfer and reaching an agreement with Gino Pozzo.

He will be in Rome on Monday 30 January for medical visits and the signing of a contract that should be for three years.