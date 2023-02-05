Three minutes and a handful of seconds from the start came the episode that ‘uncorked’ the monday night of the 20th matchday of Serie A between Udinese and Verona. Recovered the high ball, Lazovic had a shot from long range: between him and the door he stood Becao who intentionally deflected the ball with his headbut his touch changed the trajectory of the ball, until he kissed the woodwork and beat the innocent Silvestri for Hellas’ lead.

Is it a goal by Lazovic or an own goal by Becao?

After a few minutes the 1-0 for the Gialloblù it was awarded by Lega Serie A as Becao’s own goal. It was difficult to establish whether Lazovic’s right-footed shot would have reached goal, the Brazilian defender’s deflection proved to be decisive. Great celebrations, but no ‘touch-up’ in the scorers’ chart, therefore, for the Verona full-back, who has already scored three goals in 2023.