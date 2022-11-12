NAPOLI. Defeat, but with your head held high. Under 3-0 after 58 ‘Udinese still manages to do what few, very few have managed this season: to scare away leaders Napoli, with goals from Nestorovski (79’) and Samardziz (82 ‘) capable of giving a thrilling finale at the Maradona stadium.

The bianconeri (who lost Deulofeu due to injury in the first half), however, are unable to complete what would have been a sensational comeback, with Spalletti’s team able to present themselves again as the masters of Serie A at the stop for the World Cup.

The first chance, however, is for Udinese and arrives at 8 ‘, when Meret has to do his part to avoid the goal on a close heel from Deulofeu born from an assist from Ehizibue from the right. Having escaped the danger, the Campania region took the lead in the quarter of an hour. Elmas receives on the left and puts a cross cut out that finds the head of Osimhen who makes no mistake by signing the 1-0.

Shortly after, Deulofeu left the pitch due to injury and the Azzurri took advantage of it in the 31st minute, signing the doubling at the end of a textbook counter-attack. Osimhen advances and unmarks Lozano from the heel who throws for Zielinski, who adjusts the ball on the right by depositing the ball under the distant intersection where Silvestri cannot reach. It is the 2-0 with which the two teams go to rest.

It is then a new perfect restart to give the trio to the Neapolitans at 13 ‘of the second half. Osimhen makes the move, Anguissa brings the ball and serves the deep Elmas who enters the area, skips the direct marker and puts Silvestri on his post with a close right touch.

Three minutes later, the Macedonian touches the personal brace with a powerful right-footed shot but Silvestri overtakes himself and avoids the worst. The Juventus goalkeeper is still the protagonist in the 29th minute, when he saves from a close blow from Osimhen.

At 34 ‘Napoli is distracted and Udinese reopens the game: Success receives in the area and leans on the chest for the newly entered Nestorovski who puts Meret on with a nice left-handed first intention.

It is not over, just as Friulian pride has not ended: three minutes later a lightness by Kim opens the way to Samardzic who from the edge of the area still overtakes Meret with a nice left-footed turn worth 3-2.

A heavy one-two for Spalletti’s men, who feel the blow but manage to keep the advantage until the final whistle. Napoli celebrates three points that temporarily send him to +11 on his pursuers, waiting for the other challenges of the day. For a good Udinese, on the other hand, there is a bitter taste in the mouth for not having crowned a comeback that in the end seemed possible and eighth place in the standings, at 24.

NAPLES – UDINESE 3 – 2

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus (15 ‘st Ostigard), Olivera (1’ st Mario Rui); Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (22 ‘st Ndombélé); Lozano (15 ‘st Politano), Osimhen, Elmas. Coach: Spalletti.

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Ebosse; Ehizibue, Lovric, Walace (26 ‘st Jajalo), Arslan (11’ st Samardzic), Pereyra; Beto (26 ‘st Nestorovski), Deulofeu (24’ pt Success). Coach: Sottil.

REFEREE: Ayroldi of Molfetta.

MARKERS: At 15 ‘Osimhen, 31’ Zielinski; in the second half, at 13 ‘Elmas, 34’ Nestorovski, 37 ‘Samardzic.

NOTE: Bookings: Juan Jesus, Walace, Pereyra, Mario Rui, Ebosse. Corners 5-3. Recovery 3 ‘pt, 4’ +1 ‘st.