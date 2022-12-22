Home Sports Udinese, in the league a fired restart to fuel ambitions
Sports

Udinese, in the league a fired restart to fuel ambitions

by admin
Udinese, in the league a fired restart to fuel ambitions

Fiery January. Looking at the calendar and the situation in the standings of Udinese, on the margins of the European zone, accommodated on the eighth step, it could not be otherwise.

Breath on the neck

After traveling for a long time in the lead carriage, or rather, in those behind the undisputed leaders Napoli, Udinese went into a crisis of withdrawal from victory.

The last dates back to the beginning of October, when he conquered the Bentegodi of Verona, then two prestigious draws against direct opponents, if you look up, at home with Atalanta and away with Lazio, before the disappointing defeat with Turin in Friuli (“The match I would cancel”, revealed Andrea Sottil before the break) and the unsatisfactory “small points” obtained with opponents from the lower part of the rankings, in the order of Cremonese, Lecce and Spezia.

In this context, the least irritating result is the last stop, at Napoli’s home. All these results have had the effect of slowing down: now the bianconeri are three lengths behind sixth place with the same number ahead of Turin which in turn has two points ahead of Fiorentina and Bologna, clearly recovering after a stammering start.

the coming year

Water under the bridge, it will be said, better to look to the future. And from this point of view, it must immediately be said that January will be a key month for Udinese’s European ambitions, as the calendar clearly underlines.

First step, with Empoli at home, opponents in the midfield of the table, second away against Juventus, fresh from a comeback (also against Sottil’s team) that brought them back to third place, but also tormented by legal proceedings which have poured into the Turin company.

See also  Silvestri and Udinese court CR7 on social media

So another crossing with a formation with a mid-table reality like Bologna and a one-two punch with those who aren’t doing well, especially Sampdoria and Verona, to close the year.

Side note: it must be said that the crossings with those who are still in the Italian Cup (unlike Pereyra and his companions) will not have much influence. Udinese must challenge Juve who will only play in the round of 16 against Monza on the 19th; he has to contend with Bologna who will duel against Lazio on the same day, therefore three days after facing the black and whites; he will find Sampdoria in the league but will close the round in the Cup on the 12th with Fiorentina, ten days before hosting Udinese.

Physical doubts

In this context, the conditions of the black and whites will be determined who in January, with 5 games in 26 days, will have to try to restart fired. Will Udogie and Makengo be fit after the break? Will Becao soon return to the dominant defender seen before his injury in mid-October?

And will Deulofeu have forgotten the sprained knee that made him cry with fright at the Maradona stadium? Here are the question marks.

You may also like

Young 15-year-old rugby player who died in San...

FIFA’s year-end national team ranking: the national football...

Traoré case, Cherif’s message: “I forgive but I...

Pordenone, derby at Teghil against Triestina to celebrate...

“Ball King” Bailey’s condition deteriorated and Christmas will...

Juve, Kean more man in attack: goal and...

Fifa docet, Formula 1 adapts: forbidden to express...

Gesteco stops in Chieti on the most beautiful...

“Grandfather sitting”, the web series that defeats disability...

Leaf 22 points and 6 assists led 7...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy