Fiery January. Looking at the calendar and the situation in the standings of Udinese, on the margins of the European zone, accommodated on the eighth step, it could not be otherwise.

Breath on the neck

After traveling for a long time in the lead carriage, or rather, in those behind the undisputed leaders Napoli, Udinese went into a crisis of withdrawal from victory.

The last dates back to the beginning of October, when he conquered the Bentegodi of Verona, then two prestigious draws against direct opponents, if you look up, at home with Atalanta and away with Lazio, before the disappointing defeat with Turin in Friuli (“The match I would cancel”, revealed Andrea Sottil before the break) and the unsatisfactory “small points” obtained with opponents from the lower part of the rankings, in the order of Cremonese, Lecce and Spezia.

In this context, the least irritating result is the last stop, at Napoli’s home. All these results have had the effect of slowing down: now the bianconeri are three lengths behind sixth place with the same number ahead of Turin which in turn has two points ahead of Fiorentina and Bologna, clearly recovering after a stammering start.

the coming year

Water under the bridge, it will be said, better to look to the future. And from this point of view, it must immediately be said that January will be a key month for Udinese’s European ambitions, as the calendar clearly underlines.

First step, with Empoli at home, opponents in the midfield of the table, second away against Juventus, fresh from a comeback (also against Sottil’s team) that brought them back to third place, but also tormented by legal proceedings which have poured into the Turin company.

So another crossing with a formation with a mid-table reality like Bologna and a one-two punch with those who aren’t doing well, especially Sampdoria and Verona, to close the year.

Side note: it must be said that the crossings with those who are still in the Italian Cup (unlike Pereyra and his companions) will not have much influence. Udinese must challenge Juve who will only play in the round of 16 against Monza on the 19th; he has to contend with Bologna who will duel against Lazio on the same day, therefore three days after facing the black and whites; he will find Sampdoria in the league but will close the round in the Cup on the 12th with Fiorentina, ten days before hosting Udinese.

Physical doubts

In this context, the conditions of the black and whites will be determined who in January, with 5 games in 26 days, will have to try to restart fired. Will Udogie and Makengo be fit after the break? Will Becao soon return to the dominant defender seen before his injury in mid-October?

And will Deulofeu have forgotten the sprained knee that made him cry with fright at the Maradona stadium? Here are the question marks.