They all won up there. Vasco Rossi would sing: “I hate Mondays”. Udinese could join the chorus for the occasion, given that on Monday 3 October they will play at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona knowing that a victory would allow them to remain in the wake of the two leaders, Atalanta and Naples, but – if you allow – this flight plan is definitely unexplored ground for a team that has been able to climb to the top to the sound of results (five successes in the last five days), but which now must also demonstrate to withstand the pressure, to respond blow for blow to the opponents who are in the left side of the ranking and have for now exceeded, paired, approached.

The factors

In short, this is more than just a match for Udinese. It is an exam. Of completely different significance than those sustained in recent years – for heaven’s sake – when in the last few days Udinese was perhaps on the edge of the precipice that takes you to Serie B, with a salvation still to be conquered before the very last minutes of the season, but in any case an examination to understand if the sprint start on the wings of enthusiasm is not just a flash in the pan, or rather, a case, not so much for the performances shown by the bianconeri from a strictly technical-tactical point of view (undoubtedly from applause for attitude and game proposal), but for the favorable conditions in which he was able to collect 16 points out of the 21 available.

Without particular pressure, especially after having collected 7 points between Milan, Salernitana, Monza and Fiorentina. There, at that moment, Udinese was also able to field their lightness, as well as physique and talent, qualities that are now recognized by everyone in the world of Serie A. Now to these we must add the ability to play under pressure to make a qualitative leap.

The choices

At the level of training Andrea Sottil seems to really want to re-propose the “balance” that they paid in the appointment that preceded the championship stop, against Inter, proposing in particular that Lovric who, playing as a mezzala in the five-man midfield is able also to reposition itself according to the movements of Pereyra, right fielder who has “license to kill”, a la James Bond.

In other words, he can play by moving forward on the wing to really join the attackers, for the occasion, Beto and Deulofeu, at kick-off. Lovric can cover Pereyra’s back, can move to the center if the other winger, Udogie, is remodeled left-back of a defense made up of Becao, Bijol and Nehuen Perez. Sottil calls it “dirty 3-5-2”.

As dirty as the game could be tonight. It can be there: the result will count terribly, even at Hellas. –

© breaking latest news