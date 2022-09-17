If Brozovic is considered Inter’s most irreplaceable player, it is equally true that the Nerazzurri players who have the greatest impact on Inzaghi’s engine are Skriniar in defense, Dumfries on the wing, Barella in midfield and Lautaro Martinez in attack.

We compared the four Inter stars with the Udinese players who, unless there are last-minute line-up changes, will gravitate to their area of ​​competence. It is easy to imagine that there will be four key duels of the Friuli lunch match.

FULL-BAND

With the loss of Perisic, and pending the total recovery of Gosens, it is not a crime to say that Inter are more to the right where Dumfries acts. The Dutchman, who scored on Tuesday in the Champions League in Plzen, is one of Inzaghi’s almost untouchable ones.

On his way he will find Udogie in what promises to be a duel of physicality and racing. An important exam for the bianconero, on which the Inter Ausilio ds had a little thought in the summer: “There were no financial conditions to complete the operation,” explained Antonelli, one of the player’s manager. And Udogie took the way of Tottenham to the delight of Antonio Conte.

MEZZALI COMPARED

Barella-Lovric: this should be one of the most anticipated duels in the middle of the field even if the use of Makengo is not excluded. The Sardinian had a discreet but not transcendental start to the season to the point that he paid for the negative test of the derby with 90 ‘on the bench with Bayern Munich.

Lovric, like him, boasts six tokens, but a much lower playing time. Yet the Slovenian, like the blue, boasts a goal and an assist in his scouting: for him it will be a comparison that will say a lot about the level he has reached.

DERBY ARGENTINO

With Lukaku in the pits, the weight of the Inter attack weighs heavily on Lautaro Martinez’s shoulders. Three are the centers of the Argentine who could end up in Perez’s area of ​​competence if Udinese play four and Becao will expand on the wing.

The former Atletico after the bad start (bad at San Siro and expulsion with Salernitana) recovered with two spotless tests against Rome and Sassuolo. With his compatriot he is awaited by a sort of graduation exam.

STRENGTH AND FANTASY

For Skriniar, Inter refused the 60 million euros offered by PSG. Is it really worth them? We await counter-tests, perhaps as early as Sunday against an opponent, Deulofeu, still dry of goals, but who nevertheless provided three assists.

Strength versus quality. Only if the Catalan lights up Udinese will he be able to play on a par with Inter.