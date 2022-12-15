UDINE. It is a game and as such it lends itself to criticism and interpretation. By choosing the best eleven of these first fifteen days of the championship, we don’t believe we have deviated so much from reality and from the opinion of the majority of fans.

Eleven players and a coach, opting for an offensive module also to reward the quality of the many interpreters who stood out in the first part of the season.

Starting from the bench we could not fail to give the quote to Luciano Spalletti for what his Napoli has shown not only in Serie A but also in the Champions League with five victories in a row in the qualifying group and first place in the safe or almost.

The Neapolitans play beautiful but also practical football, as demonstrated by the match against Udinese (two chances and two goals in the first 45′). The loss of some senators has done the locker room good and Spalletti has a group that follows him in all respects.

Between the posts, in the 4-2-3-1, we put Gianluca Vicario. The origins from Udine, let’s say it for the avoidance of doubt, have nothing to do with it. The Empoli goalkeeper was simply the best in terms of performance. Some interventions by him, then, were truly exceptional.

We lined up the defense with four players. On the outsides we deployed by Lorenzo e Dimarco owners in the last matches of Italy. The Neapolitan, who had already stood out at the European Championship, is now a certainty in that role. The same goes for the Interista. It took Inzaghi a while to understand him, using him more as a central left in the three-man defence. The Milanese expresses himself better at full range and does not disdain finishing on goal as confirmed by the three goals.

At the center of the back department we could not help but choose Kim: the Korean hit only one match, the last one against Udinese, otherwise he was head and shoulders above everyone else. We have placed them next to him Becao: with him the defense of Udinese is one thing, without another. Everyone in Italy has noticed it (Inter, Naples and Turin want it) and in the Premier League (Tottenham and Everton).

Midfield section. Using the 4-2-3-1 we could not fail to opt for the midfield pair of two players from Napoli and Milan who line up with precisely this set-up: one is Lobotkathe least flashy but most useful player of the Neapolitan collective, the other is Tonali the Italian footballer who has perhaps made the greatest leap in quality in the last twelve months. The Rossoneri may still score little (a center in Verona), but between the championship and Europe he has put together five assists.

And we come to the three offensive players placed behind the lone striker. It is there for all to see that the AC Milan fan Lion and the Neapolitan Kvaratskheliathey are the best attacking wingers in Serie A. Both act in the left-handed lane and therefore, in order not to give up on one of the two, we moved the Portuguese to the right where Pioli has even placed him from time to time.

The Georgian’s impact on our league has been impressive: 6 goals and 7 assists in twelve games, 2 goals and three winning passes in the Champions League. No foreigner in recent times had been able to fit in so quickly.

Leao, for example, in his first year at Milan, played and didn’t play, today without him the Devil has more difficulty. He too, like “Kvara” has signed 6 goals, the assists are two less (5). In the Champions League one goal and 5 assists.

To complete the trio of attacking midfielders there is Milinkovic Savic who could also play midfielder transforming this 4-2-3-1 into a 4-3-3.

For such an important team, a centre-forward capable of the situation could not be missing. The numbers say that the best striker in Serie A is Osimhen, the fifth player of the team, Napoli, which is dominating the championship. The Nigerian missed four games through injury, but since his return he has proved to be a goalscoring machine: he has scored 9 in 11 games.

Under Spalletti’s management, Osimhen has been completed and its listing next summer, if the yield continues to be this, is destined to rise.

Final thought. There is only one player from Udinese in the starting eleven. In a hypothetical reserve eleven there could be two more: Walace in midfield and Deulofeu in attack. And on the bench, as an alternative to Spalletti, the most deserving coach is certainly Sottil. —

