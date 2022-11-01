Andrea Sottil tried to turn off the alarm already in the belly of the Zini stadium, a small metal structure that houses the television studios for post-match interviews and press conferences.

There the coach made it clear that he disagreed with the findings made at his Udinese after the goalless draw against the last in the standings, after having remained dry as at home to Lazio (which yesterday proved to be a monster unattainable in defense) and to have collected on the street, in the last three days of the championship, only one goal, the one “facilitated” by the lopsided postponement of Milinkovic who must use his feet as little as possible, the goalkeeper of Toro.

Udinese are producing – Sottil must be right about this – even if they are no longer as insightful as they showed they were in September.

Do you remember the vehemence, accompanied by the tactical organization, with which he went to recover a goal behind Inter? Here, it has not been seen.

“You tell me if this team lacks the fury, not for me.” So there are no goals, the coach cannot disagree on this. Perhaps the paws of Beto are missing, who now seems to be in the second row.

The formation choices against Turin and Cremonese say so. «But Success was very good at getting us on». Here, Sottil wants a center forward who is able to favor the insertions. He is not a fool, far from it.

He knows that Udinese’s wealth is represented by the midfielder who know how to go to the net, by skilled wielders in the area like Pereyra and Udogie, by an all-rounder like Deulofeu. Everyone needs one that makes them go up to the opponent’s area. And in this Success is actually better than Beto.

The point is that sometimes you also need a center-forward who can unblock the situation, who has the instinct of the bomber. Success doesn’t have it.

The numbers of his European career say it: with the jerseys of Granada (CF and Recreational), Malaga, Watford and Udinese he scored 26 goals in 195 games, one every 7 and a half on average, even if it must be said that often the minutes of the Nigerian was not high, given the part-time jobs recommended by a physicist to be treated with gloves, on a muscular level.

However, this is an element of talent, as confirmed by the overall assists, 25, one less than the goals. Only in Udine he made 10 against 4 signatures.

Is the preference given to Success enough to explain Udinese’s drop in terms of goals? No, it must also be said that Beto, even if used for only 165 minutes in the last four days, did not produce anything (Atalanta, Lazio, Turin and Cremonese).

Unlike what he did over six days (Monza, Fiorentina, Rome, Sassuolo, Inter and Verona), when in 283 ‘he hit the target 5 times. Moral of the football story: Success does not produce but helps the game and if the goals do not produce them Beto …

There remains in the background the feeling that everything cannot be traced back to whoever is the center forward. Udinese in the first 9 rounds, despite the 0-0 against Salernitana, had scored 19 goals, more than 2 on average. Now from three days we have gone to 0.33 periodic.

Could it be for the little fury or for that calm and lucidity that Sottil has invoked? Ultimately, Deulofeu had the knockout blow on his foot both with Toro and in Cremona, blatantly wrong