Udinese are no longer able to win and with Lecce they do not go beyond a 1-1 draw. At Friuli the guests go ahead in the first half with Colombo (they also hit a post and a crossbar), and are then joined in the second half by Beto: this is the fourth draw in the last five games for Sottil’s team (in the middle the ko with the Turin), while Baroni’s men return to move their rankings after two defeats in a row, temporarily reaching +3 on the relegation zone.

Ready to go and the Salento are immediately one step away from the advantage with Strefezza, unlucky in hitting a post after a good choral action in the strait. However, the pace remains low, the bianconeri are struggling to gain meters and only at 23 ‘they put out their nose for the first time with Pereyra, who tries from outside without creating too many problems for Falcone.

Lecce is better placed on the field, builds with more resourcefulness and in the 33rd minute takes the lead with the paw of Colombo, who wins a beat and replies in the area after Gallo’s cross and strikes Silvestri with the right. A few moments from the interval, the Giallorossi even close to doubling with Gallo, the protagonist with a wonderful left-handed from the distance that is printed on the intersection of the posts.

In the second half Udinese tries to raise its center of gravity in search of the goal that can put everything back in balance, scaring Falcone already in the 56th minute with Beto, who tries to bypass him in the exit after a throw from Bijol but being blocked.

It will be the Portuguese, a dozen minutes later, to sign the 1-1 after a nice triangulation with Deulofeu and Success. At 75 ‘the guests are seen again with a blow from Gonzalez walled with the head by Perez, then on the overturn in front of Deulofeu he places a delicious ball just outside the mirror.

In the recovery the Friulians try to win it, but they hit the wall raised by Falcone, which walls Pereyra face to face from a few steps.