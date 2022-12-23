UDINE. Championship rehearsals today, Friday 23 December, for Udinese, and not only because from 3.30 pm on the Friuli lawn, the Bianconeri will meet Lecce again, which last November 4 made a great impression and came close to the coup, leaving the Rizzis with a 1-1 immediately in comeback and with two poles caught at the beginning and at sunset of the first half.

That duel between the two equals, in fact, belongs to the past while what matters is the future and which Andrea Sottil and Marco Baroni want to meet profitably.

On the other hand, if the two clubs have decided to meet again to play this friendly which will be played behind closed doors but live on the club’s TV channel, after the “lean” at the box office in the last two tests of international importance with West Ham and Athletic Bilbao, it’s precisely because the championship will be knocking on doors again in thirteen days, and it’s only right to immerse yourself in the three-point climate.

In fact, on Wednesday 4 January, Udinese will host Empoli in Friuli at 20.45 (pre-sale has already started), while Lecce will host Lazio at 16.30.

Here, for that date the two technicians would like to be ready and they know very well that this test can be a delicious appetizer to be “savoured” to the fullest. For this reason they are both thinking of starting with the best possible training, a choice however conditioned by absences and the state of form.

This will certainly be the case for Udinese and for Sottil who today won’t be able to present the eleven he intends to field with Empoli. It is true that Jean Victor Makengo and Destiny Udogie are available again, just as Enzo Ebosse (after the World Cup) and Bram Nuytinck have already returned with Athletic on Saturday, but the two left-handed players will only enter during the game, where we could also review Rodrigo Becao in defense.

In any case, it is a part-time job that lies ahead for the newly named names, a small list of former injured players announced on their return from which Gerard Deulofeu is still missing.

In fact, the Catalan diez is the only one of the injured players who has not yet set foot back in the group after the slight sprain of his right knee in the last season of the championship in Naples before the break, last November 12, and this could represent an obstacle in the tests for Sottil, who in his 10 found an assist-man (6) with personality. Will he play next Thursday in Cremona, in the last test scheduled before the restart? Difficult to know, also because Deulofeu’s return now seems to be postponed to next Monday.

In the meantime, Sottil will re-propose the Success-Beto attack duo who haven’t scored a single goal in the last two friendlies, and to encourage them he will place Lazar Samardzic behind them.

On the other front, today Baroni will not have the injured Bistrovic, Dermaku, Helgason and the best Banda, but he will meet again in Udine Baschirotto, Colombo, Gallo and Falcone, the four Azzurri internationals who arrived on a charter flight from the Coverciano stage.

Usually the result is the last of the goals in friendlies, but a victory would perhaps be even more welcome for Udinese, given that victory has been missing for eleven games after the 2-1 draw on 3 October in Verona. In fact, the knockout in the Italian Cup against Monza and the last three friendlies in which only one draw (1-1) with the Slovenians of Tabor Sezana must be added to the seven in the championship. —