It is the moment of football tachycardia: the heart of Udinese in Cremona this afternoon will not only reach a thousand, but even two thousand, as many beats as there will be the Friulian fans away to stay next to the Zebretta at the Giovanni Zini stadium, pioneer of football with the Cremonese shirt.

He was a goalkeeper before the Great War, before being enlisted as a stretcher bearer on the eastern front and dying in Cividale on 2 August 1915 and being remembered with the title of the stadium of the city famous for that Torrazzo that stands in the historic center, exceeded for height in Italy only from the bell tower of Mortegliano.

In short, the points of contact with Friuli are not lacking and for Udinese it will really be like feeling at home. Not a small advantage in the context of a delicate game to say the least.

The scenery

Cremonese is last in the standings. He does not play badly, but he has never won so far (four draws and seven defeats) and in the past day, last Monday, he also lost the direct clash against Sampdoria which left them the uncomfortable step in the standings.

The coach, Massimiliano Alvini, despite the two-year contract signed last June, ended up in the dock, despite the management, also the “strategic adviser”, the Friulian from Precenicco Ariedo Braida, who returned to the province after a life behind illustrious desks of Milan and Barcelona, ​​has always defended him.

But football is also made up of substance and the ultimatum has already started: he can save the bench only by beating Udinese.

A sort of warning for the bianconeri that they must reduce errors to a minimum, those errors that led to the elimination from the Italian Cup by Monza – not bad, it will be said, even if it is a setback – and to the burning defeat with Torino, also at the Friuli stadium.

With that stop Udinese lost the chance to stay in the wake of Napoli and Milan, letting themselves be reassembled by Inter and Juventus who took another step forward yesterday.

In short, now the bianconeri must make the most of the crossings with Cremonese, Lecce (next Friday) and Spezia (next Tuesday) to remain firmly in the Europe area.

The choices

With Rodrigo Becao out of the game, in defense the choices are forced and lead to Perez, Bijol and Ebosse to act as a dam in front of Silvestri’s goal, while on the wings there will be Pereyra and Udogie. Open ballots, however, in midfield and in attack.

In the middle, if Andrea Sottil opts for the “muscles” at the beginning he will field Lovric and Makengo to take advantage of Samardzic’s quality in the second half, in the offensive department, however, for the place next to Deulofeu it seems in pole position Success over Beto.