That red in Nuhen Perez waved before the eyes of Gino Pozzo, seated in the “presidential area” of the grandstand, had an effect. It will lead to the signing of Kingsley Osezele Ehizibue, the right fielder chosen by Udinese to plug the gap opened by Brandon Soppy’s departure – towards Atalanta – even if the impression is that the “revision “Of the Udinese engine that in the match against Salernitana gave the impression of snorting a lot, of going over-rev in the presence of an opponent that was anything but transcendental, beyond the episode of the expulsion that then has conditioned the entire recovery.

The chosen one

The hope is that it really isn’t a horror movie like Nicolas Cage’s agonizing adventure. Udinese, after evaluating Jeremy Ngakia of Watford and Argentine Facundo Mura of Racing, after having toyed with the idea of ​​being able to welcome (at Arsenal’s expense) the Spaniard Hector Bellerin, assisted by the same agent as Gerard Deulofeu, Albert Botines, has chosen a prospect capable of modest impact on the budget, given that the Germans of the Cologne for Ehizibue will receive 1.5 million for the last year of the contract they had in hand.

But who is this Nigerian born in Munich in 1995 but with a Dutch passport? A physically placed right winger (189 centimeters high) who already three years ago had to land in Serie A, at Genoa, from Zwolle, the Eredivisie club that raised him in its nursery and that had him in the first team for 135 games .

Then the deal jumped incredibly. And after the medical examinations. There was talk of the fiancee’s discontent, of divine will, of rethinking about the destination.

Sky’s transfer market expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, to try to unravel the mystery of January 2019, even dedicated a chapter of his latest book to him: “Last night I saw God”, Ehizibue, a true believer who is part of the of the European “section” of Atleti di Cristo, accompanied by his father to the then rossoblù ds Giorgio Perinetti.

A vision that not even the interventions of the agent and the historical president of the Grifone, Enrico Preziosi, managed to scratch.

Features

Six months later, during the summer market window, this time after having slept well – evidently – he accepted the Cologne court to play in the Bundesliga.

In Germany 70 appearances in the top league, all on the right: 31 in the first season, 22 in the second, 16 in the third, 1 in the current one, 62 minutes in the 2-2 with Leipzig, before Udinese knocked.

On Monday 22 August the medical examinations should be carried out – even if, given the past, this is not an absolute guarantee of a done deal – to become the element of experience to be put in competition with Festy Ebosele who, evidently, says the choice of Nehuen Perez, Andrea Sottil does not think he is ready for our championship. But this second round may not be the only uncertainty in the head of the Juventus coach.