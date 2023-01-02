Menu on the 31st for the family dinner. Strictly paella, cooked by her friend chef Ulises Fernandez Carusso, as evidenced by her “story” posted on her Instagram profile.

Menu for the first day of 2023, personalized training, away from that group that is now preparing to define the details of the resumption of the championship, set for Wednesday evening against Empoli, at the Friuli stadium. This is how Gerard Deulofeu is doing.

Morale seems high, despite being in pursuit of the best form, or rather that confidence with the pitch that would allow him to face the championship again without hesitation, after the injury to his left knee suffered on the last day before the break ( interminable) reserved for the World Cup, at the Maradona stadium in Naples, where the number 10 came out in tears in the middle of the first half due to a suspicious movement, especially for someone who had to deal with a reconstruction of the cruciate ligament, in March 2020 , before leaving Watford to join Udinese and experiencing a tormented season due to the after-effects (lost 15 games due to two stoppages) of an operation on his right knee which, however, restored him, as later confirmed by the burst goals last season and the role of leader and assist man at the beginning of this one.

Everything up to the problem accused in Naples of the articulation of the left leg, this time, an alarm that returned with the “pen” of “Geri” himself who, after the checks, wrote on social media: “I thought the worst, imagine the scare and the fear that I had.

Fortunately, however, the fear ended there, there is some structure of the knee affected by the sprain, but it’s nothing serious ».

Since then, rest and a resumption of preparation in late December to return to the field as soon as possible, so much so that Andrea Sottil himself went unbalanced in the prediction on the recovery of the injured, deeming his use possible at least in the last test before the restart. in Cremona, where, however, Deulofeu wasn’t even on the bench.

And given that the personalized work is continuing even now, it is unlikely to see him at work “full time” against Empoli and consequently also with Juventus, considering that the calendar will be tight, Udinese will play on Wednesday and Saturday.

Objective Bologna? A decidedly more affordable destination, also because the shape cannot be found within a few days. Sottil will have to bet decisively on the Beto-Success duo, aware that the Nigerian seen “in support” against Lecce and Cremonese is certainly not a stopgap. Even with him in the role of second striker the assists flock.

“Geri” will only have to worry about finding his leg and chasing away the ghosts to get back on the field as soon as possible in the version that is arousing the interest of more than a few clubs, as confirmed by the rumors about Aston Villa that come from the rich Premier League.