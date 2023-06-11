Home » Udinese Juventus 0-1: video, goals and highlights
Udinese Juventus 0-1: video, goals and highlights

A goal from Chiesa is enough for Juve, who win 1-0 in Udine and finish their championship seventh with 62 points. The victory in extremis signed by the ex Dybala sends Roma into the Europa League and Juventus into the Conference

The Juventus wins in Udine but has to settle for Conference League for next season. A goal in the second half by Frederick Church gives Allegri’s team success in the last season of the championship. But the victory in extremis of the Roma on Spezia, signed by the goal of the former Juventus player Dybalaforces Juventus to say goodbye to their plans to return to playEuropa League, following their elimination in the semi-final against Sevilla. It will be the Conference League for the Bianconeri, who close their championship in seventh place, with 62 points.

