Udinese Juventus, Allegri’s interview: ‘The club will think about the future’

In the mood for thanks, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky after Juventus’ victory in Udine and seventh place in the standings: “I’m sorry, but I’m not here to talk about the match or third place, which is what we won on the pitch, improving our result of last year.I want to thank everyone who worked with me. I am proud of this team and these men, who worked with professionalism, passion and patience with me at Continassa. I was also moved because it was a difficult season but also a good one for this. We close here and the rest doesn’t count”.

Allegri: “The future? Calvo and the club will take care of it”

The Juventus coach unscrewed questions about the future and on his possible stay at Juventus, with whom he still has a two-year contract: “Now I’m off and going home. I have my little nephew, my son, a few horses that race… In July, the club will take care of planning as is normal yes. Calvo will tell us what the club will do next year. I’m the coach and I do this. The club thinks about the team. I’m going on vacation and I’ll go back to work on 10 or 11 July.”

