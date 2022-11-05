The Apulians play a great first half, score with Colombo and hit two woods. In the second half Success enters and gives the equal to Beto

It ends 1-1 between Udinese and Lecce, a result that once again penalizes the Apulians, for once dominating the game but unable to score the second goal that would have closed the accounts. The Udinese thermometer continues its descent downwards, which compared to a month ago seems to be another team. Less in confidence, physically and technically declining.

THE MATCH — Ready to go and after less than 2 ‘Lecce takes the lead, with the right of Strefezza who finds the pole to the left of Silvestri, who has remained motionless. Hjulmand is a giant in the middle of the field, Colombo is rewarded with the goal (rebound won on Ebosse and right that beats Silvestri) after a great start, Strefezza and especially Banda lack a bit of clarity, but both know how to be dangerous. Among the Friulians there is little quality: Deulofeu plays a game in crescendo but normal by his standards, Samardzic is not in the evening and Beto does not make a right one. So Falcone has to save only a central right from Pereyra, while Silvestri has to thank the crossbar on Gallo’s left that closes a first half substantially dominated by Lecce.

SUCCESS MOVE — Sottil understands that he has to change something as soon as Banda wastes a two-on-two counterattack, looking for personal action instead of putting Strefezza in the door. Success enters for Arslan, and the move is immediately decisive: explosive play of the new entrant and assists that not even the Beto of tonight can afford to make mistakes. The game goes out: Lecce falls and Udinese, while legitimizing in some way the equal, does not have the thickness to look for the reversal, even if the final of the Apulians (in 10 due to the injury in Dermaku at the end of the changes) is of suffering, with Falcone good at foiling the last flicker of Pereyra. See also Udinese, thieves in Arslan's house while he scored at Inter: a booty of 12 thousand euros

