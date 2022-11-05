The “olè!” of the stadium to spell out every name, even that of the technical sponsors. Twenty-five years later, twenty-five seasons after the Udinese-Ajax evening, the voice of Friuli still resounds. Of the new Friuli. Always at the announcement of the formation, therefore, the Juventus people shout.

To betray him a little emotion, detectable in those faces marked by some wrinkles. The faces of those who, at the time, were there. «I was twenty years old – he remembers then Moreno Saccaviniamong those present on that magical evening – I still have in mind the flags that fly before the game, just thinking about it makes me shiver ».

Those mentioned in a famous choir at the moment at the top of the Friulian ultras hits. Yet, we are told, there is no comparison between that Cup event and any appointment that followed. “After the arrival of Zico – explains another supporter, Michele Caporale – there is Udinese-Ajax. It was something unique, above any other match ».

Dig into the memory, the fans. Yet, it is always the same image that emerges: those flags moved to the rhythm of the music. “Mine is at home – he reveals Stefano Negri – a little faded, but still beautiful ».

During the match against Lecce, therefore, other flags, less worn, flutter under the arch of the Rizzi. Ready away and the guests take the pole. It is a jolt that does not ignite the match however: it is in fact necessary to wait until 22 ‘for a new flicker, this time by the hosts.

However, it is the guests who pass, at half an hour, thanks to the goal scored by Colombo. “Always with you, however it goes,” intones the North indomitable. Walace, therefore, devours himself the same. So Lecce even close to doubling, a new wood to oppose, at the end of the first half.

Therefore, Juventus cheer during the break is discouraged. To dispel the discontent Beto tries, in reverse, finding the opposition of the Giallorossi rearguard. The Portuguese asks for the support of the people of him, waving in the direction of the North. That he responds, pushes. He vents on the penalty denied to Deulofeu. He rails in frustration.

Thin, cornered, the Success card is played. The Nigerian immediately makes it clear what level of understanding binds him to Beto, so much so as to serve him with “success” the assist for the 1-1.

“We want this victory,” insists Friuli. Lecce tries to sting, Deulofeu returns the courtesy by touching the post on the counterattack. The score, however, does not unlock. As much as both teams believe in it. As far as the Curve is.

The minutes go by, Pereyra wastes the overtaking net. Then comes the triple whistle. After which the formation of Mr. Sottil still comes out to applause. The undying song of the supporters of the Zebretta is the soundtrack.