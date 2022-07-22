Home Sports Udinese-Leverkusen 1-2, Pereyra scores from a penalty
In the deluxe friendly match Pereyra scores from a penalty for the Friulians. The coach: “I liked the approach, we didn’t give up until the end”

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Udinese does not look bad at all in front of the third team of Germany, Bayer Leverkusen who will play the next Champions League. Andrea Sottil’s team, who greeted Nahuel Molina who goes to Atletico Madrid in the morning, had to straighten a defense that still needs to be fully recorded. But Nehuen Perez will return, included in the Molina affair by Atletico. The match, very tough, with some bianconeri yellow cards, and some penalties (only one given) complained by Sottil and the director Marino ended 2-1 for the Germans who pushed hard in the first part of the second half and after 10 minutes they found the Head advantage with Tapsoba on a corner beaten very well by Demirbay who then at 31 ‘launched Paulinho to perfection who beat Padelli (Bravo anyway) with a nice lob. Udinese did not give up and 8 ‘from the end they found the net with Pereyra on a penalty, obtained by knocking down Ebosele. Which showed a good right leg.

Match

Sottil started with Becao, Nuytinck and Masina behind and Jajalo in directing. In front of Nestorovski and Success who never found outlets in the first part. Walace gave up before the start due to muscle fatigue, Becao after 36 ‘because going to jump head suffered a foul that forced him to run towards Udine with a broken nose. But despite everything, the Friulian team held up in the first half. Thanks also to the rediscovered Silvestri, back in the posts, who made a series of interventions of the highest level. Opposing the fury of Schick, yes, the former Roma and Sampdoria himself, and inspired by the talent of Diaby who, when he escaped the lightness of Masina (at the first exit after three days), caused a stir. The 3-5-2 of Sottil opposed to the 4-2-3-1 of Gerry Seoane (he speaks perfect Italian) who had the merit of making the players who are reborn in Leverkusen make the most of. In the second half, Diaby put the turbo again before leaving after 18 ‘but the Leverkusen reds found the excellent Paulinho able to finish. “I liked the approach, we didn’t give up until the end and there was also a penalty on Soppy”, concluded Sottil. Which made Soppy, Pereyra and Nestorovski play the whole game.

July 21, 2022 (change July 21, 2022 | 21:16)

