Championship tests for Udinese, and not so much for the colors of Bayer Leverkusen, that red and black that Zebretta will find before their debut with Milan in Serie A in exactly three weeks, but above all because it is very likely that also Saturday 13 August at the Scala of San Siro football, just as happened yesterday in the tiny pitch of Zell am See, Andrea Sottil will not be able to field Gerad Deulofeu, Nahuel Molina, Walace and Beto in the starting eleven of Udinese.

Sorry to premise it, but it is undeniable that a series of certainties acquired over time are not worth a series of high hopes and that Udinese seen yesterday at work without the four big names with which it has established itself, acquiring structure and dimension in the second part of the last season, a decidedly weakened team appeared, a different team and all to be recalibrated even in expectations.

This is, in fact, the immediate prospect to which the fans will have to get used if the market confirms some probable departures, and the one on which Andrea Sottil will have to work, who is doing his experiments (yesterday he tested the new defense) and will continue them. to do, knowing that the market is close to taking away from him one on one, Deulofeu’s unpredictability and speed technique in attack, Molina’s added striker plays on the right and Walace’s physicality of reference in the middle of the field, while to unleash the attack on the depth of the long-term Beto it will be necessary to wait almost the beginning of September.

Perhaps a battleship close to the Champions League like Bayer was not needed to highlight even imaginable gaps, but if yesterday a defeat came that could have been “so little”, it is because Udinese created very little and conceded too much, finding in Silvestri a decisive savior of the poles on three close conclusions at the sunset of the first half, two saves on the Nuytinck line and a Salerno-style Padelli in the second half.

All to contain a result that Udinese could have resumed at the last minute if Sandi Lovric’s 2-2 with three to go had not been canceled. Here, among the question marks to which Sottil will have to answer there is also the Slovenian, who in the last twenty minutes in which he set foot on the field, has shown that the best things he did as a play, and not as a midfielder, corridor the launch on which Ebosele took the penalty converted by Pereyra.

At that point, however, with Bayer already transfigured by the changes of his coach, another game was being played. The most significant, however, was seen up to 66 ‘, and gave a series of precise indications. The first is that if Sottil is looking for a vertical game he will need forwards who do not constantly ask to receive the ball on him, as Isaac Success and Ilija Nestorovski did yesterday, among other things tightened in the grip of Bayer’s cuirassiers, and passive. in the non-possession phase.

Perhaps Sottil was looking for suffering, wanting to test the median and defense under pressure, finding a decent debut from Masina from central left, especially after the exit of the fast Frimpong, and a bewildered Bijol (his first goal on Tapsoba’s header) on the right.

The former CSKA Moscow took the measures as the minutes passed, but contributed to the doubling of Paulinho in which the defensive line was threaded like a chicken on a spit. In the median the lion’s share was made by Victor Makengo, amazing in some covers that say a lot about his growth. Sottil has asked too much of Pereyra, while Udogie has confirmed that he will still need a year in Udine, and that Soppy is not Molina.