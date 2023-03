Ibra becomes the ‘oldest’ scorer in Serie A but it’s not enough for Milan to avoid defeat in Udine. The hosts pass after 9′ through Pereyra. At the end of the first half Ibra made it 1-1 by scoring the repetition of a penalty (early entry into the area by Beto) awarded by the hands of Bijol. In the recovery paw of Beto who makes 2-1. In the second half Pioli’s team tries but collects the third goal with Ehizibue. The 3-1 closes the match, Milan stopped at 48, fourth place at risk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook