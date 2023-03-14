Home Sports Udinese Milan, Giroud disqualified: who’s in his place?
Sports

Udinese Milan, Giroud disqualified: who's in his place?

Udinese Milan, Giroud disqualified: who’s in his place?

Here is the answer to those wondering why Pegsat home against the Salernitana and after the hardships of Tottenhamlet him play again Giroud without making a minimum of turnover up front. Among the strikers lately only he scores. AC Milan’s top scorer of the season, AC Milan’s top scorer of 2023.

Leao fasting for 2 months

Of just 15 goals in 15 games since the start of the new year, the Frenchman has scored 3, while Leao, stopped at 2, hasn’t been online for exactly 2 months. The last joy of the Portuguese at Lecce on 14 January, 10 games in total without goals, too many for a striker.

Giroud disqualified: who in his place in Udine?

The only one who manages to maintain an average goal that is at least decent for a team aiming for the upper areas of the standings, remains Giroud, who Pioli will now have to think about how to replace. He was warned and the yellow remedied will trigger the disqualification against Udinese on Saturday. Ibra is ready but has no more than 45 minutes in the legs, Origi has never convinced and Rebic he is experiencing a season as a supporting actor. A big problem for Milan, which explains why Pioli has always and only focused on Olivier so far.

