Special evening for Ibra who became the oldest player to score in Serie A: "It's an honor but I'm sorry this goal didn't bring the three points". On Milan's ups and downs: "Playing as Italian champions is more difficult and this team has little experience for this." On the Champions League: "Milan will also do well against Napoli". On the future: "I want to play. At Milan? I'm available"

Half satisfied Zlatan Ibrahimovic. On the one hand, the goal that makes him the ‘oldest’ player to score in Serie A (overtaking Costacurta), on the other, the disappointment for the defeat: “It would have been much better if Costacurta had kept this record,” he says smiling – I am proud to enter the history of this club which is a great club where many great players have passed and that means a lot to me. This goal did not bring three points in my first as captain but unfortunately the game didn’t go as we wanted. I felt very well, I haven’t played in the starting lineup for 14 months, the important thing is to feel good and if I’m as good as today I can play, I have no doubts about that”. of captain to Ibra: “Of course there is still room for emotions, Isma came to my room to give me the armband and I accepted. In these days I was focused on preparing the match in the best possible way, now we have to continue and raise the level”.

"Playing as Italian champions isn't easy, you have to be ready" Ibra tries to explain Milan's many ups and downs this season: "Playing as the champion of Italy means that each team faces you as if it were a finalis different from last year – he says again – This year we have more pressure in all races, it's normal but you have to be ready because everyone wants to beat you. This team doesn't have the experience of playing as champions of Italywe can't have the same high performance in all the matches, but that's not an excuse, it's just an explanation to understand the situation". Ibra has the fate of reviving Milan in the league after not being included in the Champions playing in the Champions League, when there were lists I wasn't ready and I respect the choice made, now the thing I can do is help my teammates in training and stay close to them. I have faith in them and they will do well even against Napoli".

A league New record for Ibra: oldest goal ever Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the starting lineup in Udine and also returned to scoring. His first penalty goal in the 2022/2023 season allows him to become the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Italian league. Before today he occupied the lowest step of the podium and now he has surpassed another Rossoneri legend, who always scored against the Friulians in his last match. Here is the UDINESE-MILAN LIVE standings RECORD IBRA It took him two tries, but he finally made it. With the penalty scored to Silvestri in Udinese-Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic he returned to scoring 433 days after the last time. First signing of the season after the serious knee injury for which he had surgery after winning the championship

in Udinese-Milan, he returned to scoring 433 days after the last time. First signing of the season after the serious knee injury for which he had surgery after winning the championship With this goal Ibrahimovic has become above all the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history, overtaking another Milan flag. Below is the ranking: 20) MATTEO BRIGHI (Empoli) In gol a 38 years and 96 days

in Empoli-Turin 4-1 (19 May 2019) 19) PIETRO FERRARIS (Novara) In gol a 38 years and 102 days

in Novara-Palermo (May 28, 1950)

“Continue at Milan? I’m available” Six teams in the quarter-finals in the various European competitions has the flavor of redemption of Italian football: “We are six Italian teams in Europe and three in the Champions League and it is a positive thing and this means that Serie A has more value, the championship is growing”. And again: “Until when do I play? If I’m fine I want to continue because I still think like a footballer, I can do better but as long as I’m fine, this is my revenge. Milan? I’m fine here, then it depends on the club. I’m available. I want to feel good and play.”