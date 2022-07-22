UDINE. On Saturday 23 July the signature and on Monday 25 the announcement. Here is the weekend program that Atletico Madrid has prepared for Nahuel Molina, the 24-year-old Argentine winger who has already flown to Spain to look for a home, after having greeted the now former Udinese teammates with whom he did not share the first defeat of the withdrawal arrived Thursday with Bayer Leverkusen.

An operation strongly desired by the Spanish club in the last seven days is therefore coming to an end, enriched by the capital increase brought about by the new sponsorships and pushed to recontact the Pozzo family after having slipped away for the whole of June, leaving Molina “in meal” to Juventus. who did not sink the blow for the Argentine international.

Twenty million euros, to be paid to Udinese probably in several installments, with a loan and a redemption obligation, constitute the backbone of the deal, but represent only a part of the operation. The other, however, the one that will bring Nehuen Perez outright to Udinese, has yet to be defined in detail, considering that after having found a common valuation (6.5 million) on the price of the card, the ball is then passed to the agents. of Universal Sports Group, with Davor Curkovic now at home in Udine, who are discussing the future of Perez in Friuli, between salary, bonus and duration of a contract that should be five years for Hurlinghton’s 22, already in the good graces of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni in recent months.

Nehuen, in fact, Argentina earned it against Udinese, where he played on loan (22 matches in Serie A) during the last season then ended with a return to Madrid on June 30, when Atletico stopped the two-year loan. Also in this case, it is likely that the final agreements will be reached by Sunday, with Perez’s announcement and presence in Lienz at the beginning of the week.

For a deal now in the pipeline, two others remain pending, starting with the possible transfer to Walace’s Flamengo. To get to the Brazilian midfielder, who returned to the group in Lienz on Friday after a muscle problem, the Rossoneri from Rio are still not meeting Udinese’s requests (10 million), and are now thinking about inserting a technical counterpart after having proposed six million for 70% of the price tag.

To say the least, the negotiations for Gerard Deulofeu have stalled, with Napoli that seems more committed to bringing Giovanni Simeone home. Meanwhile, from Ghana they give ever closer to the transfer of the ’01 class Franck Mbella Etouga, the Asante Kotoko striker that Udinese should pay 1.5 million euros.