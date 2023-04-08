The numbers of Udinese and Monza

Between Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia, Udinese and Monza have faced each other 12 timeswith a budget in perfect balance thanks to four wins for each side and four draws. Monza and Udinese face off for the third time this season: after the Friulian success on 26 August in the league, the Lombards won the Coppa Italia match on 19 October. In both races, the two teams have always found the net. No team has scored fewer headers than Monza in this Serie A (one, by Armando Izzo against Empoli at the beginning of March). Udinese only collected two with this fundamental, remember the pari Of Lazio and Naples. Il Monza it’s the team he has scored more goals with Italian players in this Serie A (21 centres), while theUdinese counts only three “Italian” goals in the current championship, better only than Turin (two). Curiosity: theUdinese is Stefano Sensi’s favorite victim in Serie A: three goals for the Monza midfielder against the Friulians; the class of ’95 has scored three goals in this championship and could improve on his record of three goals this season, recorded with Inter in 2019/20.