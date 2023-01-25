“Specialist advice will be needed to evaluate the most suitable recovery procedure”: Udinese explains it in another press release on Gerard Deulofeu, the second in four days from the 14 minutes played by the number 10 before asking for a replacement in the 91st minute, after having participated from the field, among other things, in the action of the winning goal against Sampdoria.

On Sunday, immediately after the match, the club stressed in a statement that the player had not reported any injuries. “Gerard will regularly resume training with the team”, this is the conclusion on which, evidently, the individual concerned did not agree, as can be understood from today’s press release, according to which “following repeated episodes of instability right knee, warned by Deulofeu, in the absence of distortion traumas, decided, in mutual agreement with the player, to resort to specialist advice to evaluate the most suitable recovery procedure”.

A visit that will be made by return of post, probably in Barcelona, ​​where the attacker had already gone after the injury he accused last November 12, a knee injury that had caused him to miss most of the preparation with the rest of the team during the championship break for the World Cup.