Betrayed by mistakes, by the crooked episodes on which more attention would have been needed, but not by the team and much less by some individuals who appeared less incisive than others. Andrea Sottil saw, read and judged it in this way, frowning at the defeat, but not at the performance on which he will still have the opportunity to return to the analysis.

MISTAKES

Because a good match, nor perfect as he expected it on the eve, cannot be defined as complete if stained by the decisive errors on which Sottil was then exhaustive in the press conference.

«On the first goal we had to be more attentive and clear-headed about the movement to be made, even if we then remedied it by resuming the insertion of the player of Toro.

On the second, however, we should have marked less references and more spaces, Bijol arrived slightly late and we should not have been equal in one against one in that situation, but in the advantage of a man ».

Then, here is the sword defense of Silvestri, who appeared to be anything but exempt from responsibility. «Pellegri’s shot was strong and very close. Silvestri then made a miracle in the final that he kept us in the game, a game in which we created opportunities and in which I did not see Torino in the second half.

That’s why I don’t feel like reproaching the team for anything. We lost it due to unfortunate episodes ».

CHOICES

Then comes the question about the initial training choices and those relating to changes that also imply the judgment on the players who have taken over.

“Betrayed by someone?” No, I don’t feel betrayed. I do a job where I have to choose before and after it is easy to judge the performance. I think I made logical choices considering the Italian Cup, the efforts and the opponent.

I decided to make the triple change with Success who was upset, putting Beto, our scorer and then Arslan and Lovric, two players with leg and geometry, to look for the passing lines. They were choices that I would do again. I repeat, we only lacked the final leg to close and move forward ».

MENTALITY

The Juventus coach is reminded of the value of Rodrigo Becao, a question from which Sottil draws inspiration to remember the path chosen by this Udinese.

«I find it disrespectful to talk about absentees for those who have played the game. Becao is not there and I have to focus on the players as I always do. I think the defensive line played a great game, we are aggressive within the hundred minutes.

The one-on-one duels, with Walace always doubling down, we do them because we want to carry on a certain mentality. We wanted to win in front of our wonderful fans who applauded the team in the end.

I worry if the team doesn’t create, not if it has chances. This defeat must not create depression or processes. Let’s take note of it and move on ».