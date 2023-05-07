Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans after the invasion – Corriere TV

11
Some Friulian fans entered the field while the Neapolitans were celebrating
A few dozen Udinese fans entered the field with straps and sticks running towards the crowd of Neapolitan fans who were on the field by the hundreds to celebrate the scudetto. Scuffles followed for a few minutes before the police in riot gear entered the field and managed to separate the few troublemakers from the cheering crowd.
May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 12:15am
