Home » Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans after the invasion – Corriere TV
Sports

Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans after the invasion – Corriere TV

by admin
Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans after the invasion – Corriere TV

Some Friulian fans entered the field while the Neapolitans were celebrating

A few dozen Udinese fans entered the field with straps and sticks running towards the crowd of Neapolitan fans who were on the field by the hundreds to celebrate the scudetto. Scuffles followed for a few minutes before the police in riot gear entered the field and managed to separate the few troublemakers from the cheering crowd.

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 12:15am

© breaking latest news

See also  Surprise Putin in Crimea for the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation to Russia - Corriere TV

You may also like

Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth...

World Superbike Championship race in Barcelona: Bautista wins...

Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates...

Juventus on the way to the Champions League

Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League...

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul is out for Game...

The Czech doubles four went to the WC...

Ried takes revenge on Lustenau

I took three steps in the delirium of...

Julbo Fury con lens photochromic Reactive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy