Udinese-Naples, where to watch it in streaming and on TV: Sky or Dazn? Timetable and probable formations

Il Napoli has the second championship match ball after the one “canceled” by Yes Sunday 4 minutes from the final whistle of the match at Maradona. at 20.45 the team of Luciano Spalletti takes the field againstUdinese at the Dacia Arena, where they will be present as well 13 thousand fans Neapolitans. A draw is enough for the Azzurri to mathematically win the third tricolor by interrupting an awaited duration 33 years. On the outward journey face to face to Maradona stadiumthe last day before the stop for the World Cup, was won by 3-2 from Napoli thanks to goals by Osimhen, Zielinski ed Diamond.

Spalletti should confirm all the holders and he certainly won’t be able to count on yet Politano e Mario Rui, out due to injury but still left with the team towards Friuli Venezia Giulia. The 4-3-3 of Naples should therefore be composed of Meret between the posts, with of Lorenzo, Rahman, Kim e Olivera in defence. Lobotka, Zielinski e Anguissa they will act in midfield with Lozano e Kvaratskhelia in support of Osimhen.

The Juventus coach Subtle should respond with Silvestri in porta ‘covered’ by Becao, Biol e nehuen perez. amenities ed Ezizibue they will act on the bands with Walace in the center and Lovric-Samardzic. Front will fall Beto which will be supported by Pereyra. The match will be streamed on Dazn and for subscribers Sky who have integrated the subscription also on the channel 214 of the decoder. In Naples, the 60,000 who managed to buy tickets will be able to follow the match on the eight maxi-screens mounted inside the Maradona.