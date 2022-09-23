The Portuguese star said he still feels motivated and on social media there was an invitation from the Friulian goalkeeper

The third place in the league, behind Naples and Atalanta, brought great enthusiasm to the Friulian environment. While the team plays and has fun on the pitch, the company jokes on social media and exploiting the goalkeeper Marco Silvestri “who loves” Cristiano Ronaldo in black and white.

In fact, Cristiano’s words have not gone unnoticed Ronaldo who reiterated his will to continue his career for another year. “I want to be present at the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 European Championships – said the Red Devils striker, after receiving the Quinas de Ouro award as top scorer awarded by the Portuguese National Federation.

“I feel motivated”. My journey is not over yet. ” These are the words of Ronaldo which ended up on social media, reported in a post by Dazn, where the comment of the goalkeeper of theUdinese marco Silvestri who with a message on Instagram invited Cr7 to wear the Friulian shirt. Unmissable the nice comment of the Juventus club who posted an emoticon with two eyes, ready to monitor the evolution of the situation. This measures the serenity at Juventus, with the Friulian club ready to fight for something important this season. But it doesn’t stop there. From the Ronaldo dream to the 6 sales in January. Subtle trembles: all names <<

