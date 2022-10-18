The new third jersey that the Juventus players will wear in the next Coppa Italia match was officially presented

In the afternoon the third Udinese shirt was presented. The new uniform of the Juventus club, as has been the case for several years now, focuses on the sustainability e care for the environment that surrounds us. Both the first and the second jersey of the current season have as their slogan THE EARTH IS MY HOMEprecisely to sensitize the Juventus fans to the issue of care for the ecosystem and everything around us, as he had reported Magda Pozzo at the Sport Festival a few weeks ago. These are topics that are now more current than ever, which must necessarily be disclosed to as many people as possible.

The third kit thus presents the third different EcoFabric fabric, used to make it. Udinese Calcio e Macron they unveiled the new ‘Third’ shirt produced with fabric Eco Poly Stretch Light, made with 100% recycled polyester yarn from PET and certified by the Global Recycled Standard. The Friulian Club was the first of the Macron family to wear a jersey produced in eco fabric three seasons ago. Enough with the turns of words and the chatter, here is the new Udinese third shirt.

Dacia, Udinese’s historic partner, collaborated in defining the design and choosing the colors. The bianconeri confirm with this t-shirt the great attention to the theme of sustainability and innovation. The Friulians once again prove to be a true pilot club in this sector. The new ‘Third‘ is gray melange with orange details around the crew neck and on the sleeve edges. The back collar is personalized with the Udinese Calcio logo and with the phrase I PRIMI BIANCONERI D’ITALIA. While on the back neck the club motto is embroidered in black: Passion is our strength. The new uniform will debut at the Coppa Italia match che will see the bianconeri face Monza on Wednesday 19 October at 21.00 at the Dacia Arena. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the match theme, you can’t lose all the latest news on the Juventus team. Here are the assessments assigned after the big meeting yesterday afternoon. The report cards of Lazio-Udinese << See also Tokyo Olympics, Pilate: "Horrible race, but I don't know why they disqualified me"

