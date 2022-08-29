Four points in three days, calendar in hand, can be considered a good booty. Without catching the eye, as he had done at the end of last season, Udinese travels in the middle of the table and is preparing to host two decidedly superior teams at Friuli in a few days (Wednesday 31 and Sunday 4 September). especially that of Mourinho, as an organic.

The goal in Monza by Udogie has changed everything: who knows what speeches we would make if Udinese had not managed to bring home the whole stakes against a decidedly inferior opponent from a technical point of view.

Thin he spent words of great praise for his boys, perhaps too many since the match at the U-Power Stadium showed more defects than merits among the bianconeri.

The first concerns the management of the right wing: selling Soppy even before having found the replacement was a mistake by the company that caused many problems for the technician.

And here an ever-present characteristic of the Friulian market leaps to the eye: there are many players who, as soon as they are purchased, do not turn out to be ready to use for the Serie A.

The most striking case is that of It’s covered, very good when it comes to pushing, but unreliable in the defensive phase. After all, it is not that you could expect the moon from a boy of just twenty (he turned it on August 2) who has only experience in the Premiership and among other things not even with a top team.

In a less accentuated way, the same argument can apply to Eboss: Udogie was not available at the first at San Siro with Milan, yet Sottil on the left preferred Month to the Cameroonian.

Some doubts left him in the first races too Bjiolbut in this case it is better to wait a bit before making any judgments: the match against Chelsea does not matter, and twenty minutes with Salernitana are objectively nothing to draw conclusions.

Of course, the feeling is that of a structured defender, but a little slow. But before making any judgments, let’s wait a few games.

Staying on the subject of defenders, the disappearance of Sottil di from the radar is especially remarkable Benkovic. The Croatian defender, after a good time in the summer friendlies, did not play even a minute between the Italian Cup and the league.

Considering that he had been registered in January and therefore, compared to the others, he has already consumed a consistent period of acclimatization, his exclusions insinuate doubts about his consistency.

There is no doubt, however, that Udinese made a good one among the summer signings: Sandi Lovric. The Austrian-Slovenian is liked for his technical qualities and attitude on the pitch.

He is only 24 years old and therefore you will see that in a couple of seasons he will be one of the pieces that the Pozzo jewelry store will showcase.