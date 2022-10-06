Home Sports Udinese | Number 10 speaks: “I am delighted to have stayed in Udine”
The Catalan playmaker has spent words of honey for the Juventus club, saying that he is proud of the choice to stay

There is a player who is experiencing a second youth in Udine. Gerard Deulofeu, after the years spent traveling around Europe he seems to have found his happy place. Here on the lawn of the Dacia Arena, it is not only considered a leader and a guide, but he managed to express his football to the fullest. Last year he scored 13 rarely career record. This season, however, he is still dry on goals, but he has put on the scoresheet già 6 assist: is the fourth in Europe in this special ranking, behind only sacred monsters like Messi and Neymar.

His plays, in this start, are leadingUdinese towards shores unexplored for years. Despite rumors of his possible departure in the summer to play the Champions League, the Catalan is earning the dream of playing in Europe directly with the black and white shirt on. This is exactly what he talked about in his last interview.

I am delighted to have stayed in Udine and to wear this shirt “. Words to the honey of the striker of theUdinese Gerard Deulofeuin an interview with the Friulian club’s monthly magazine. “I cannot predict the course of the season -he Spanish continued- but we work for achieve important goals. When you are proud to play for a team the important things come. The same goes for my teammates, who feel the attachment to the shirt and this makes the difference. ” The sale is not at the door, but there are many top clubs that intend to secure a talent of this type. There is the risk of a farewell in January <<

6 October – 11:54 am

6 October – 11:54 am

