Thumbs down for “Tucu” Roberto Pereyra and therefore no hope that the Argentine will be able to wear the Udinese captain’s rank again on Sunday in Turin, where he hoped to return after the muscle fatigue that had already prevented him from playing the last two challenges with Sampdoria and Verona.

This is the outcome of the audition carried out on Thursday 2 February at the Bruseschi and even slightly ahead of the collegiate session focused on tactics, demonstrating how much the “Tucu” wanted to return to make himself available to an Andrea Sottil with whom he a return to the median has already been agreed for some time.

To be honest, it didn’t take much, a couple of exercises just to make him understand that there was no need to force.

Thus, after consulting with the staff, prudence was chosen, a high road to always keep in mind when the danger of a relapse that could lengthen recovery may be hidden around the corner.

All then, supported by the more than concrete prospect of being able to return from the next match with Sassuolo, a guest at Friuli in the lunch match at 12.30 on Sunday 12 February

However, it remains to be seen whether Pereyra will still be part of the squad to stay with the team and therefore find a place on the bench, as was the case on Monday evening with Verona and even earlier with Sampdoria, when the captain left for Genoa to stay close to the team despite the fatigue remedied in finishing, a move that paid off and could be repeated at a superstitious level.

With this assumption, the tactical session carried out by the team was born yesterday, the first in which Florian Thauvin participated. The Frenchman’s entry into the group confirmed Wednesday’s premise, when Sottil had received an encouraging sign from the first personalized training session carried out by the playmaker.

Thauvin who, however, does not have 90 minutes in his legs and who will therefore initially sit on the bench, where Gerard Deulofeu will not be there for who knows how long, having reappeared on the Instagram radar, but only for greetings addressed to a dear friend, and not to give news about the right knee capsular reinforcement surgery that was announced last Friday through an official press release from the company.

Ilija Nestorovski won’t be on the bench in Turin either, forced not to force himself by the adductor problem. Here are the problems that Sottil will have to face, determined to re-nominate Lazar Samardzic as an all-round midfielder, but with doubts linked to the choice between Tolgay Arslan and Sandi Lovric.